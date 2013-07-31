Jul 31 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of July 30, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bright Style Fabrics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 7.5 Assigned Igarashi Motors India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 400 Placed under Credit Watch Magma Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed Priya Exports Proposed ST Bk Fac CARE A4 90 Assigned Tanish Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Assigned Vikas Global One Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 240 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agasthiacode Rubber Traders LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 80 Assigned Agile Electric Sub Assembly Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB% 525 Agile Electric Sub Assembly Pvt. Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 840 A3% Bright Style Fabrics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 111.2 Reaffirmed Can Fin Homes Ltd Secured Redeemable CARE AA+ 5000 Assigned NCD Ceramic Tableware Pvt Ltd Bk Fac Suspended Goa Formulations Ltd Bk Fac Withdrawn Hyderabad Yadgiri Tollway Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 3802.2 Reaffirmed Intec Capital Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 4411.7 Revised from CARE BBB Magicrete Building Solutions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 616.3 Assigned Magma Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 209 Reaffirmed Marwadi Education Foundation Bk Fac - - Suspended Parentech Healthcare Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Priya Exports Proposed LT Bk Fac CARE B 60 Assigned Tanish Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 85 Assigned Ujjivan Financial Services Pvt Ltd NCD IV CARE BBB+ 500 Assigned Ujjivan Financial Services Pvt Ltd NCD V CARE BBB+ 400 Assigned Ujjivan Financial Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1000 Reaffirmed Ujjivan Financial Services Pvt Ltd NCD I CARE BBB+ 290 Reaffirmed Ujjivan Financial Services Pvt Ltd NCD II CARE BBB+ 320 Reaffirmed Ujjivan Financial Services Pvt Ltd NCD III CARE BBB+ 400 Reaffirmed Vikas Global One Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 374.7 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)