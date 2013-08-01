Aug 1 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of July 31, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ascent Hotels Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 230 Reaffirmed Hitech Die Cast Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned Jewelex India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 60 Reaffirmed Jics Logistic Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 75 Assigned Mahalakshmi Profiles P. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Assigned Manglam Yarn Agencies ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 10 Assigned Next Radio Ltd (Erstwhile Radio One LtST Bk Fac CARE A4 33.2 Assigned Royal Impex ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 150 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 10cr) Shah Time And Jewels Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE A4+ 450 Suspended South City Projects (Kolkata) Ltd. ST Bk facility CARE A3+ - Notice of Withdrawal LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ascent Hotels Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE C 50 Revised from CARE B- C. Dinesh & Co. Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB / - Suspended CARE A4 Ecl Finance Ltd Subordinate Debt CARE AA 1000 Assigned Hitech Die Cast Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 62.5 Assigned Jaypee Fertilizers & Industries Ltd PTCs - - Withdrawn Jewelex India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 5850 Reaffirmed Jics Logistic Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ / 250 Assigned CARE A4+ Mahalakshmi Profiles P. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 205 Assigned Manglam Yarn Agencies LT Bk Fac CARE BB 200 Assigned Next Radio Ltd (Erstwhile Radio One LtLT Bk Fac CARE B 189 Assigned Om Kailash Cotton LT Fac CARE B+ 90 Assigned P&S Shringar Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - 1250 Suspended Reliance Broadcast Network Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE AAA (SO) 400 Assigned @ Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Reliance Capital Limited Sri Srinivasa Educational And LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1365 Assigned Charitable Trust Suresh Dharmavat Associates LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 Assigned The Great Eastern Shipping Company LtdInstruments CARE AAA 17000 Reaffirmed The Great Eastern Shipping Company LtdLong/ST Bk Fac CARE AAA / 500 Assigned CARE A1+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)