Aug 2 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of August 1, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Godhani Gems Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 49.2 Revised from (Non-fund Based) CARE A4 Narra Constructions Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Assigned Star Delta Transformers Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Vinati Organics Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non-FB CARE A2+ 321.3 Reaffirmed Fac) Vinati Organics Ltd ST Bk Fac (FB Fac) CARE A2+ 750 Reaffirmed Wellknown Polyesters Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 9200 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Banco Construction Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 58 Assigned Godhani Gems Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE BB+ 1650 Revised from CARE BB Narra Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 80 Assigned Nirmal Bot Ltd NCD* CARE AAA(SO) 2563 Reaffirmed *backed by structured payment mechanism for servicing of the NCDs Star Delta Transformers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 100.9 Reaffirmed Star Delta Transformers Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 130 Reaffirmed A3+ Talwalkars Better Value Fitness Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE AA- 1443.5 Reaffirmed Talwalkars Better Value Fitness Ltd LT NCD* CARE AA- 300 Reaffirmed *The outstanding NCDs have tenure of six years with repayment in equal yearly instalments at the end of fourth, fifth and sixth year from the date of allotment. Talwalkars Better Value Fitness Ltd LT NCD* CARE AA- 250 Reaffirmed *The outstanding NCDs have tenure of six years with repayment in equal yearly instalments at the end of fourth, fifth and sixth year from the date of allotment. Vinati Organics Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE A- 1452.9 Reaffirmed Wellknown Polyesters Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 15125 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)