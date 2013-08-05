Aug 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of August 2, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhushan Steel Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 10000 Reaffirmed (Short-TL) (reduced from 1,500cr) Bhushan Steel Ltd PTC (PTCs) CARE A1 (SO) 1000 Reaffirmed Bhushan Steel Ltd ST Bk Fac (Working CARE A1+ 51840 Reaffirmed Capital) (enhanced from 4,204cr) Bhushan Steel Ltd CP/ST Debt CARE A1+ 13000 Reaffirmed Programme* *Carved out of sanctioned working capital limits Binani Cement Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 4360 Revised from CARE A2 Durga Marble And Minerals ST Bk Fac CARE A4 72 Assigned International Trade Links Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 248.5 Assigned Janki Corp Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 860 Reaffirmed Jyoti Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 1367.4 Revised from CARE A4 (enhanced from Rs.68.39 crore) K.P.R Fertilizers Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 3015 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.273 crore) Pawar Electro Systems Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 85 Revised from CARE A4+ Rajesh Steel & Wire Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 3cr) Suncity Projects Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 1520 Assigned Surat Textile Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 250 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- All India Federation Of Educational LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 94.9 Assigned Association Aquatech Solutions Pvt Ltd Bk Fac 125 Withdrawn Bhushan Steel Ltd Subordinate Debt CARE A 1000 Reaffirmed Bhushan Steel Ltd Cumulative CARE A 885 Reaffirmed Redeemable PS-I (CRPS-I) Bhushan Steel Ltd Cumulative CARE A/CARE A1 1000 Reaffirmed Redeemable PS-II (CRPS-II) Bhushan Steel Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 296760.2Reaffirmed (enhanced from 19,664.38cr) Bhushan Steel Ltd NCD Programme-I CARE A+ 15000 Reaffirmed Bhushan Steel Ltd NCD Programme-II CARE A+ 8000 Reaffirmed Binani Cement Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 17252.3 Reaffirmed EMS Infracon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 100 Assigned EMS Infracon Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 600 Assigned A4+ Flotech Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 82.7 Revised from CARE BB Flotech Engineering Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 5 Revised A4+ from CARE BB/ CARE A4 Gravita India Ltd Bk Fac Suspended International Trade Links Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B- 27.3 Assigned Jamnadas & Co LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 85 Assigned Janki Corp Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 4149.6 Reaffirmed Jyoti Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 2764.6 Revised from CARE BB (enhanced from Rs.275.33 crore) Jyoti Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE D 5483.5 Revised from CARE BB/CARE A4 (reduced from Rs.600.54 crore) K.P.R Fertilizers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1786.9 Revised from CARE BBB (reduced from Rs 234.17 crore) Kurukshetra Expressway Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 7940.6 Reaffirmed Lodha Developers Ltd Bk Fac Withdrawn Narbheram Vishram LT Bk Fac CARE A- 2700 Assigned Pawar Electro Systems Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 220.1 Revised from CARE BB+ Rajesh Steel & Wire Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 200 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 5cr) SEFPL Direct Assignment March '11 - IiAssignee Payouts CARE AAA(SO) Withdrawn Shree Ramkrishna Oil Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 105.5 Assigned SNJ Sugars And Products Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 300 Assigned SNJ Sugars And Products Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE BB+ (SO) 350 Assigned *Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of SNJ Distilleries P Ltd (SDPL, rated CARE BB+) SRR Projects Pvt Ltd Bk Fac Suspended Suncity Projects Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 750 Assigned Surat Textile Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 50 Assigned Vinayraj Metal Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 47.4 Assigned Vinayraj Metal Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+/CARE A44 Assigned Zanira Property Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 220 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.