Aug 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of August 5, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Coimbatore Capital Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 430 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.29.90 crore) Diagems Exports Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 155 Reaffirmed Gemini Consolidated Projects Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 85#* Reaffirmed #Facilities are backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Gemini Power Hydraulics Private Limited aggregating Rs.16.46 crore/ *The short-term facilities include Bank Guarantee of which Rs.2 crore is earmarked till the short term loan is liquidated by the company/ (enhanced from Rs.2 crore) Gemini Power Hydraulics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Reaffirmed H.P Cotton Textile Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 67 Revised from CARE A4 K. C. Fixtures ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2 Reaffirmed Karam Chand Thapar & Bros. (Coal SalesST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 400 Assigned Ltd. Karuna Management Services Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 88 Assigned Lumens Aircon Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 - Withdrawn Pitti Laminations Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A2 1820 Reaffirmed Prayas Engineering Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ - Withdrawn Sunkraft Designs ST Bk Fac CARE A4 0.5 Assigned Trinetra Cement Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 900 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- L&T Housing Finance Ltd. Fixed Deposits CARE AA+ (FD) 1000 Revised from Programme (SO) CARE AA (FD)* (enhanced from Rs.1 crore) *based on credit enhancement in the form of a letter of comfort to be issued by L&T Finance Holdings Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Concast Dhaneta Road Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB- 913.9 Assigned Concast Dhaneta Road Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (BG) CARE BBB- 65 Assigned Emtici Engineering Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A- 260.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.27.91 crore) Gemini Consolidated Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 99.6* Reaffirmed *Facilities are backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Gemini Power Hydraulics Private Limited aggregating Rs.16.46 crore/ (enhanced from Rs.9.23 crore) Gemini Power Hydraulics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 69.7 Reaffirmed H.P Cotton Textile Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 105.1 Revised from CARE BB- Hyderabad Nursing Home Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 221.4 Assigned K. C. Fixtures LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 52.5 Reaffirmed Karam Chand Thapar & Bros. (Coal SalesLong -term Bk Fac CARE AA 950 Assigned Ltd. Karam Chand Thapar & Bros. (Coal SalesLT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA /CARE 3050 Assigned Ltd. A1+ Karuna Management Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 644 Assigned L&T Housing Finance Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE AA 6000 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.699 crore) Lumens Aircon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 57.5 Reaffirmed Nupur Finvest Pvt. Ltd LT Bk facility CARE A- (SO) - Withdrawn Pitti Laminations Ltd. ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn (Factoring) Pitti Laminations Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 863.9 Reaffirmed Prayas Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 92.8 Reaffirmed Prayas Engineering Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE - Withdrawn A2+ Prime Property Development Corporationoutstanding rating - - Assigned Ltd. Raghuleela Leasing And Real Estates LT Bk facility - - Notice of Pvt. Ltd. Withdrawal Shri Ram Finance Corporation Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 230 Revised from Erstwhile Shri Ram Auto Loan Pvt Ltd (Fundbased) CARE BB Sunkraft Designs LT Bk Fac CARE B 13.9 Assigned Sunkraft Designs LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B/CARE A4 130 Assigned Trinetra Cement Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL)* CARE A- (SO) 2356.7 Assigned *Rating is backed by credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from The India Cements Ltd (ICL) which would be released on fulfilment of certain operational and financial covenants as specified in the lenders agreement Trinetra Cement Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 500 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)