Aug 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of August 7, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Balaji Mobitech Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 200 Assigned G One Agro Products Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 500 Assigned Galaxy Dream Home Devlopers Pvt. Ltd Galaxy North NCR 4-Star Assigned Avenue-II(Project) Gemini Edibles & Fats India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 (SO) 1910 Reaffirmed Jet Granito Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 45.2 Assigned Mayuresh Protenz ST Bk Fac CARE A4 4.6 Reaffirmed Merchant Agri India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 206 Reaffirmed Nhc Foods Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Shakambhari Ispat & Power Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 400 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 7.0Cr) Tonmoy Gohain ST Bk Fac CARE A4 31.4 Assigned Vardhman Sales Agency ST Bk Fac CARE A4 (SO) 100 Assigned Aditya Tea Company Bk Fac - Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Asomi Finance Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BB- 422.9 Assigned Asomi Finance Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (CC) CARE BB- 67.5 Assigned Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund Bk facility - Withdrawn G One Agro Products Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 347.8 Assigned G One Agro Products Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE 7.5 Assigned A4+ Gemini Edibles & Fats India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac-TL CARE BBB- (SO) 649.9 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.69.86 crore) Gemini Edibles & Fats India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac- FB CARE BBB- (SO) 330 Reaffirmed Hindalco Industries Ltd NCD CARE AA+ 60000 Reaffirmed Jay Ambe Gowri Chem Ltd Bk Fac - Suspended Jet Granito Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 227.7 Assigned Mayuresh Protenz LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 296.6 Reaffirmed Merchant Agri India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 250 Revised from CARE B+ NHC Foods Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 24 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs 2.70 Cr) NSL Tidong Power Generation P Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 459 Revised from CARE BB Parul Arogya Seva Mandal Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 340 Assigned Rakesh Fuel Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 131.4 Assigned Shakambhari Ispat & Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 2489.4 Revised from CARE BB (enhanced from Rs 101.7Cr) Shree Radhika Resins Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B/CARE A4 52.5 Assigned Shree Rajkrishna Carting LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 57.7 Assigned Tangnu Romai Power Generation Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 2240 Revised from CARE BB+ Tata Steel Odisha Ltd LT Rupee TL CARE AA+ (SO) 228000 Assigned In-Principle * 80% of the Rupee Term Loan by way of Letter of Credit (LC)/ Letter of Commitment (LoC), as a sub limit of the Rupee Term Loan Tonmoy Gohain LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 28.6 Assigned Vardhman Sales Agency LT Bk Fac CARE BB (SO) 100 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.