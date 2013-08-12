Aug 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of August 8, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ABG Shipyard Ltd Financial Grade 4 - Suspended Strength Grading Airen Metals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 950 Reaffirmed Aquafil Polymers Company Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 250 Assigned Deepkiran Foods Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 105 Assigned Deva India Tex Fab Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.1 Assigned Gati Kintetsu Express Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 262.5 Assigned Gati Kintetsu Express Pvt Ltd CP@ CARE A2+ 350 Assigned @carved out of working capital limits Hatsun Agro Product Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 632.8 Revised from CARE A2 (reduced from 69cr) Ipc Packaging Company Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 86 Reaffirmed Lucid Colloids Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 365 Assigned Just Textiles Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 126 Assigned Mega International (P) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 110 Assigned Priya Blue Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 2500 Assigned Synergene Active Ingredients Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 1.20CR) Vivimed Labs Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 1660 Placed on credit watch LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Airen Metals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 312.5 Reaffirmed Aquafil Polymers Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 150 Assigned Chandra Proteco Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 1586.7 Revised from CARE B Chandra Proteco Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 950 Revised from CARE A4 Deepkiran Foods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 42.8 Assigned Deva India Tex Fab Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 54.1 Assigned Duke Sponge And Iron Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 150 Reaffirmed Ekta Dairy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 145.4 Assigned Ganesh Ramchandra Apte LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 280 Assigned Gati Kintetsu Express Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 2400 Assigned Gautam Exports LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 Assigned Hatsun Agro Product Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 3590 Revised from CARE BBB+ (enhanced from 353.57cr) India Infrastructure Finance Co. Ltd LT infrastructure CARE AAA 909.6 Reaffirmed bonds India Infrastructure Finance Co. Ltd Secured TBs CARE AAA 11090.4 Reaffirmed India Infrastructure Finance Co. Ltd LT TFBs CARE AAA 39413.3 Reaffirmed India Infrastructure Finance Co. Ltd LT tax free/ TBs CARE AAA 60586.7 Reaffirmed (proposed) India Infrastructure Finance Co. Ltd Unsecured TBs CARE AAA (SO) 30000 Reaffirmed Ipc Packaging Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 592.5 Reaffirmed Jaipur-Mahua Tollway Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 3406.7 Revised from CARE BB (reduced from 408.78cr) Jindal Rail Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- (SO) 1507 Revised from CARE BBB- (enhanced from 133.65CR) Just Textiles Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 122 Assigned Lucid Colloids Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 750 Assigned Lucid Colloids Ltd Long /ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 2650 Assigned A3 Madhav Vasistha Hydro Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 145 Revised from CARE BB Manas Flour Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 256.3 Assigned Mega International (P) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 20 Assigned Mega International (P) Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 130 Assigned A3 Patwardhan Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB+ - Withdrawn Plr Projects Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE - Suspended A4+ Pm Shah & Co. Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B + 50 Assigned Priya Blue Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 270 Assigned Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd.Subordinated CARE AA+ 4000 Assigned Debentures Swarna Tollways Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 2760.6 Revised from CARE A- Synergene Active Ingredients Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 215 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from14.67CR) Vivimed Labs Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1090.7 Placed on credit watch Yogi Developers Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 250 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.