Aug 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of August 8, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
ABG Shipyard Ltd Financial Grade 4 - Suspended
Strength Grading
Airen Metals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 950 Reaffirmed
Aquafil Polymers Company Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 250 Assigned
Deepkiran Foods Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 105 Assigned
Deva India Tex Fab Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.1 Assigned
Gati Kintetsu Express Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 262.5 Assigned
Gati Kintetsu Express Pvt Ltd CP@ CARE A2+ 350 Assigned
@carved out of working capital limits
Hatsun Agro Product Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 632.8 Revised from
CARE A2
(reduced from 69cr)
Ipc Packaging Company Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 86 Reaffirmed
Lucid Colloids Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 365 Assigned
Just Textiles Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 126 Assigned
Mega International (P) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 110 Assigned
Priya Blue Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 2500 Assigned
Synergene Active Ingredients Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from 1.20CR)
Vivimed Labs Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 1660 Placed on
credit watch
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Airen Metals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 312.5 Reaffirmed
Aquafil Polymers Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 150 Assigned
Chandra Proteco Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 1586.7 Revised from
CARE B
Chandra Proteco Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 950 Revised from
CARE A4
Deepkiran Foods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 42.8 Assigned
Deva India Tex Fab Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 54.1 Assigned
Duke Sponge And Iron Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 150 Reaffirmed
Ekta Dairy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 145.4 Assigned
Ganesh Ramchandra Apte LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 280 Assigned
Gati Kintetsu Express Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 2400 Assigned
Gautam Exports LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 Assigned
Hatsun Agro Product Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 3590 Revised from
CARE BBB+
(enhanced from 353.57cr)
India Infrastructure Finance Co. Ltd LT infrastructure CARE AAA 909.6 Reaffirmed
bonds
India Infrastructure Finance Co. Ltd Secured TBs CARE AAA 11090.4 Reaffirmed
India Infrastructure Finance Co. Ltd LT TFBs CARE AAA 39413.3 Reaffirmed
India Infrastructure Finance Co. Ltd LT tax free/ TBs CARE AAA 60586.7 Reaffirmed
(proposed)
India Infrastructure Finance Co. Ltd Unsecured TBs CARE AAA (SO) 30000 Reaffirmed
Ipc Packaging Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 592.5 Reaffirmed
Jaipur-Mahua Tollway Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 3406.7 Revised from
CARE BB
(reduced from 408.78cr)
Jindal Rail Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- (SO) 1507 Revised from
CARE BBB-
(enhanced from 133.65CR)
Just Textiles Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 122 Assigned
Lucid Colloids Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 750 Assigned
Lucid Colloids Ltd Long /ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 2650 Assigned
A3
Madhav Vasistha Hydro Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 145 Revised from
CARE BB
Manas Flour Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 256.3 Assigned
Mega International (P) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 20 Assigned
Mega International (P) Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 130 Assigned
A3
Patwardhan Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB+ - Withdrawn
Plr Projects Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE - Suspended
A4+
Pm Shah & Co. Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B + 50 Assigned
Priya Blue Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 270 Assigned
Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd.Subordinated CARE AA+ 4000 Assigned
Debentures
Swarna Tollways Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 2760.6 Revised from
CARE A-
Synergene Active Ingredients Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 215 Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from14.67CR)
Vivimed Labs Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1090.7 Placed on
credit watch
Yogi Developers Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 250 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
