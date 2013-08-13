Aug 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of August 12, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anubha Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3(SO)@ 54.4 Assigned @Bank facilities are proposed to be backed by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Spectrum Dyes & Chemicals Private Limited (Spectrum; rated: CARE BBB- and CARE A3; revised from CARE BBB and CARE A3) Birla Ericsson Optical Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3(SO)@ 800 Assigned @ Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (VTL) Core Chemicals Mumbai Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 34.2 Assigned Demarte Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Assigned Dura-Line India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 830 Assigned Gagan Ferrotech Ltd ST Bk Fac-NFB CARE A3 490 Revised from CARE A4+ (enhanced from 26.00 CR) Goenka Diamond And Jewels Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 2.8 Assigned Indra Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned Jhajharia Nirman Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 329 Assigned Jindal Stainless Steelway Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 900 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 50 Cr) Mahavir Steel Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 3 Assigned Maple Panels Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Assigned Orient Constructions Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 120 Assigned Ranjan Suitings Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 45 Reaffirmed Spectrum Dyes & Chemicals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 36 Reaffirmed (enhanced by Rs.2.60 crore) Sterling Addlife India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1 Reaffirmed [reduced from Rs. 2.60 crore] Swagat Synthetics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.5 Assigned Taurus Mutual Fund ST Bk Fac* CARE A1+ 6000* Reaffirmed *Facility is extended to 5 debt schemes of Taurus Mutual Fund Vindhya Telelinks Ltd ST Bk Fac -NFB CARE A3 1795 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 129.5 crore) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anubha Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB-(SO)@ 1268.5 Assigned @Bank facilities are proposed to be backed by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Spectrum Dyes & Chemicals Private Limited (Spectrum; rated: CARE BBB- and CARE A3; revised from CARE BBB and CARE A3) Basil Resources Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 90 Assigned Birla Ericsson Optical Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB-(SO)@ 250 Assigned @ Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (VTL) Caparo India Limted LT Bk Fac CARE D 741.1 Reaffirmed Core Chemicals Mumbai Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 140 Assigned Demarte Fashion Yarn LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 123.1 Assigned Demarte Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 192.7 Assigned Dura-Line India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 330 Assigned Gagan Ferrotech Ltd LT Bk Fac-TL CARE BBB- 385.8 Revised from CARE BB (reduced from Rs.58.17 CR) Gagan Ferrotech Ltd LT Bk Fac-FB CARE BBB- 1500 Revised from CARE BB (enhanced from Rs.93.70 CR) Goenka Diamond And Jewels Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 2640 Assigned A3+ Indostar Capital Finance Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac CARE AA- 12350 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.1,200 crore) Indostar Capital Finance Pvt. Ltd NCD CARE AA- 3650 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.400 crore) Indra Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 90 Assigned Indra Industries Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 5 Assigned A4 Jhajharia Nirman Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 35.8 Assigned Jindal Stainless Steelway Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1465.3 Reaffirmed (reduced from 198.66) Lotus Bullions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 73.5 Assigned Mahavir Steel Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 150 Assigned Maple Panels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 284 Assigned Mod Age Investment Pvt Ltd Proposed NCD (NCD) CARE B- 250 Assigned issue Orient Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 50 Assigned Ranjan Suitings Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 20 Reaffirmed Rayon Realty Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 80 Assigned Siddhi Vinayak Developers LT Bk Fac CARE B 70 Assigned Spectrum Dyes & Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 278.7 Revised from CARE BBB (enhanced by Rs.6.63 crore) Spectrum Dyes & Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 780 Revised from /CARE A3 CARE BBB / CARE A3 Sterling Addlife India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 525.9 Reaffirmed [reduced from Rs.64.04 crore] STFCL'S Direct Assignment Dec 09 I Assignee Payouts CARE AAA(SO) - Withdrawn STFCL'S Direct Assignment Dec 09 I Liquidity Facility CARE AAA(SO) - Withdrawn STFCL'S Direct Assignment Dec 09 I Second Loss CARE BBB(SO) - Withdrawn Facility STFCL'S Direct Assignment Sep 09 Assignee Payouts CARE AAA(SO) - Withdrawn STFCL'S Direct Assignment Sep 09 Liquidity Facility CARE AAA(SO) - Withdrawn STFCL'S Direct Assignment Sep 09 Second Loss CARE BBB(SO) - Withdrawn Facility Sukh Sagar Motors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 72.4 Assigned Swagat Synthetics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 462.7 Assigned Vindhya Telelinks Ltd LT Bk Fac -FB CARE BBB- 650 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.