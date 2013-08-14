Aug 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of August 13, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.G Enterprise ST Bk Fac CARE A4 818 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.62.00 crore) Innovative Cuisine Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 (SO) 3.5 Revised from CARE A2+ (SO) Innovative Textiles Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 150 Reaffirmed J.K. Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 634 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.44.00 crore) Jagdamba Timbers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Assigned Kapsons Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 290 Assigned Kosol Hiramrut Energies Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed Kumar Arch Tech Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Assigned Lansh Engineering Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 24.2 Assigned Micro Inks Ltd CP / ST Debt Issue CARE A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.761.40 crore) Psn Automobiles Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 70 Assigned Samtex Fashions Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 295 Assigned Shantamani Enterprise ST Bk Fac CARE A4 634 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.62.00 crore) Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 300 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.G Enterprise LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 100 Reaffirmed A4 (enhanced from Rs.8.00 crore) Elecon Epc Projects Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE A+ (SO) 7188 Assigned /CARE A1+ (SO) In- Principle Elecon Epc Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ (SO) 2696.6 Assigned In- Principle Innovative Cuisine Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A (SO) 98.7 Revised from CARE A-(SO) Innovative Cuisine Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A(SO) 65 Revised from /CARE A1 CARE A-(SO) (SO) /CARE A2+ SO) Innovative Textiles Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 753.5 Reaffirmed J.K. Industries LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 80 Reaffirmed A4 (enhanced from Rs.5.00 crore) Jagdamba Timbers Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE B / A4 20 Assigned Jharkhand Road Projects LT Bk Fac - TL CARE BBB 2303.2 Revised from Implementation Co. Ltd CARE BBB- Jharkhand Road Projects LT Bk Fac - TL CARE BBB 2942.7 Revised from Implementation Co. Ltd CARE BBB- Jharkhand Road Projects LT Bk Fac - TL CARE BBB 5443.9 Revised from Implementation Co. Ltd CARE BBB- Kapsons Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 1396.7 Assigned Kareli Sugar Mill Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 250 Assigned Kosol Hiramrut Energies Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 213 Reaffirmed Kosol Hiramrut Energies Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 25.5 Reaffirmed A4 Kumar Arch Tech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 161.8 Assigned L&T Uttaranchal Hydropower Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE A % 7830 * Including sub-limit of Letter of Credit facilities of Rs.250 crore Lansh Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 23.4 Assigned Mayar India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 700 Assigned Micro Inks Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 4981.5 Reaffirmed Micro Inks Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA+ /CARE 8014 Reaffirmed A1+ (Reduced from Rs.545.96 crore) Polygenta Technologies Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 300 Reaffirmed Psn Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 30 Assigned Quality Multimart Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 50 Assigned Ratnagiri Gas And Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 91270.1 Revised from CARE BBB- S.E. Investments Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 5019.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from 600cr) Samtex Fashions Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 55.7 Assigned Shantamani Enterprise LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 80 Reaffirmed A4 Siti Cable Network Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA (SO) 9614 Reaffirmed Sree Selvavinaayaga Charitable And LT Bk Fac CARE D 69.5 Assigned Educational Trust Yantra Esolar India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac @ CARE A-(SO)% 154.9 @ backed by corporate guarantee of Vivimed Labs Ltd (VLL) Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 2050 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 