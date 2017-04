Aug 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of August 14, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ahuja Impex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Assigned Alok Industries Ltd CP/ ST Debt CARE A1 10000 Withdrawn Cera Sanitaryware Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 220 Reaffirmed Commcorp International LLP ST Bk Fac CARE A4 350 Assigned Gogoal Hydro Power Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 235 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 12.50CR) High Energy Batteries (India) Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 450 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.32.00 crore) Housing Development Finance ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 40360 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd (reduced from Rs.9,366 crore) IOL Chemicals And Pharmaceuticals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1301 Reaffirmed (reduced from 145.10cr) IVRCL Chengapalli Tollways Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 - Withdrawn Kirby Building Systems India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 3410 Revised from CARE A2 Leo Primecomp Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 120 Assigned Shri Guru Ram Dass Educational ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Society The South Indian Bank Lim CDs CARE A1+ 40000 Reaffirmed Western Transformer & Equipments Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ahuja Impex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 50 Assigned Astra Lifecare (India) Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB- - Suspended /CARE A3 Cera Sanitaryware Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 892 Reaffirmed Chirayu Charitable Foundation LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 517.2 Assigned Chirayu Charitable Foundation LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 95 Assigned A4 Commcorp International LLP LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 150 Assigned Gogoal Hydro Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 110 Reaffirmed Gujarat Nre Coke Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE - Suspended A4 High Energy Batteries (India) Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 273 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.25.35 crore) Housing Development Finance LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 65550 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd (enhanced from Rs.6,450 crore) IOL Chemicals And Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 3128.3 Revised from CARE B+ (reduced from 320.24cr) IVRCL Chengapalli Tollways Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 7974.5 Continues on Credit Watch Kapu Gems Bk Fac CARE BBB - Suspended Khagaria Purnea Highway Project Ltd LT Bk Fac (Senior CARE BBB 5860 Reaffirmed Debt) Kirby Building Systems India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 300 Revised from CARE BBB+ (reduced from Rs. 38.02cr) Leo Primecomp Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1238 Assigned Nasim Ahsan Construction Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 90 Assigned Navayuga Devanahalli Tollway Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 6583.2 Revised from CARE BBB- (reduced from 660.00cr) Saraswati Trading Co. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 52.5 Assigned Shri Guru Ram Dass Educational LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1213.7 Reaffirmed Society Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd.NCD - Series XX CARE AA+ 1000 Assigned Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd.NCD - Series XXI CARE AA+ 7000 Assigned Surana Construction (Chembur) LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 Assigned The South Indian Bank Ltd Lower Tier II - - Withdrawn Bonds (Series I) The South Indian Bank Ltd Lower Tier II CARE A+ 2000 Reaffirmed Bonds (Series II) Unitech Bright Steel Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB 70 Assigned Universal Tube Accessories Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 171.1 Assigned Western Transformer & Equipments Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB 20 Assigned Ltd Western Transformer & Equipments Pvt LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 50 Assigned Ltd A4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.