Aug 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of August 19, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Best Cast IT Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned Deep Plast Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 39 Assigned Elin Electronics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 95 Revised from CARE A3+ (enhanced from 41.64Cr) Modern Automotive Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 7.5 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 1.00Cr) Neilsoft Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 20 Assigned Rotomotive Powerdrives India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 80 Assigned Shraddha Impex ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned Suraj Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 369.2 Reaffirmed Swan Energy Ltd ST Bk Fac# CARE A4+ 350 Revised from CARE A3 # The ratings assigned to the aforementioned facilities were suspended in March 2013. Subsequently, due to availability of requisite information to carry out the review the suspension of ratings is revoked and ratings revised. Varron Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 705 Assigned Yantra Steels India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60.5 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aroma Chemicals LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 17.2 Assigned Aroma Chemicals LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 180 Assigned A4 Best Cast IT Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 124 Assigned Bvr Malls Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - Suspended Century Infrapower Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - Suspended Cheer Sagar Bk Fac - Suspended Chemoil Adani Pvt. Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/CARE 8000 Reaffirmed A2 Deep Plast Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 33.2 Assigned Elin Electronics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 418.3 Revised from CARE BBB Fonroche Raajhans Energy Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac - Withdrawn Fonroche Saaras Energy Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac - Withdrawn Modern Automotive Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 466.2 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 18.54Cr) Neilsoft Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 80 Assigned Rotomotive Powerdrives India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 99 Assigned Rotomotive Powerdrives India Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 145 Assigned A4 Suraj Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 267.7 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.37.50 crore) Suraj Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 770.8 Reaffirmed A3 Swan Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac# CARE BB+ 498.5 Revised from CARE BBB # The ratings assigned to the aforementioned facilities were suspended in March 2013. Subsequently, due to availability of requisite information to carry out the review the suspension of ratings is revoked and ratings revised. Swift Warehousing LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 100 Assigned Uttranchal Pulp & Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 59.6 Assigned Varron Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1200 Assigned Viraat Fashion LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 Assigned Yantra Steels India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 202 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.