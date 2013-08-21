Aug 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of August 20, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bansal Refineries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed JSW Jaigarh Port Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 650 Revised from CARE A2 (reduced from 85 CR) Membrane Filters (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 113 Assigned The Dhamra Port Company Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 1670 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Astonfield Solar (Gujarat) Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL CARE BBB 978.8 Assigned Bansal Refineries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 72 Reaffirmed (reduced from 7.57 crore) Dena Bank Perpetual Bonds CARE AA 1250 Reaffirmed Dena Bank Lower Tier II BondsCARE AA+ 16100 Reaffirmed Farouk Sodagar Darvesh & Company Pvt LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 1000 Assigned Ltd A4 IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd LT-Proposed NCD # CARE A - Withdrawn # CARE has withdrawn the rating assigned to the proposed NCD issue of IRB with immediate effect, as the company no longer plans to proceed with the NCD issue and there is no outstanding under the said issue as on date. IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd LT-Proposed Rupee CARE AA- (SO) 5000 Assigned TL@ @The credit enhancement is in the form of put option wherein the lenders of the above rated facility of IRB would require Mhaiskar Infrastructure Private Limited (MIPL) to purchase the proposed facility and/or any interest due to be paid referred to as the put amount, within 15 days of exercise of the Put Option viz T+15 (final legal maturity with T as the due date of debt servicing for IRB) throughout the tenure of the proposed term loan. The credit enhancement also factors the proposed Structured Payment Mechanism (SPM) in case of exercise of the above put option. The 'in-principle' rating will be confirmed after the execution of documents by IRB as per the proposed term sheet and to the satisfaction of CARE. JSW Jaigarh Port Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 1370 Revised from CARE A- (reduced from 141 CR) Membrane Filters (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 119.3 Assigned The Dhamra Port Company Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 27480 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)