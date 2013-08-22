Aug 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of August 21, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Garg Casteels Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Assigned Lava International Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 2000 Revised from CARE A2 Prognosys Medical Systems Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 45 Assigned Shree Narmada Khand Udyog Sahakari ST Bk Fac CARE A4 250 Assigned Mandli Ltd Sunrise Timply Co Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 200 Assigned Surya Containers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 16.3 Assigned VNR Infrastructures Ltd ST Bk Fac (Standby - Withdrawal Line of Credit) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.K. Shivhare Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 100 Assigned A.K. Shivhare Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 200 Assigned A4+ Athena Chhattisgarh Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 52500 Revised from CARE BBB- Chandresh Cables Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE - Suspended A4 Garg Casteels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 14.6 Assigned Garg Casteels Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+/ 65 Assigned CARE A4 India Infrastructure Finance Co. Ltd Proposed LT CARE AAA 80000 Assigned taxable/ tax-free bonds Madhya Pradesh Financial Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ (SO) 500* Reaffirmed * backed by unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from Government of Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh Financial Corporation LT Bonds Issues CARE BBB+ (SO) 1000* Reaffirmed * backed by unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from Government of Madhya Pradesh Medica Hospitals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 359.3 Assigned Prognosys Medical Systems Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 20 Assigned Sunrise Timply Co Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 60 Assigned Surya Containers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 43.5 Assigned VNR Infrastructures Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) - - Withdrawal VNR Infrastructures Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 3250 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 135CR) VNR Infrastructures Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/CARE 3950 Reaffirmed A3+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)