Aug 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of August 22, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Affil Vitrified Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Assigned Aroma Agrotech Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 920 Reaffirmed Longlast Pipes India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 35.5 Assigned Parsvnath Estate Developers Pvt Ltd Current Project NCR 6-Star Reaffirmed (Red Fort Parsvnath Tower) Sv Aluext Profile Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 18 Reaffirmed Technocon Constructions & ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 3500 Reaffirmed Wegmans Industries Pvt Ltd Current Project NCR 7-Star Assigned (Wegmans Business Park - Phase I) Business) Park - Phase I LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Affil Vitrified Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 440.5 Assigned Aroma Agrotech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 80 Reaffirmed Aryans Educational And Charitable TrusLT Bk Fac CARE B+ 238.4 Assigned Ashok Kumar LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 50 Assigned Ashok Kumar LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/ 30 Assigned CARE A4 Balas Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 99 Assigned Deepak Proteins Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 81.1 Assigned Longlast Pipes India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 17.2 Assigned Navin Cotton Fiber LT Bk Fac CARE B 69.7 Assigned Sarvottam Vegetable Oil Refinery Pvt LLT Bk Fac CARE BB- 99.1 Assigned Sv Aluext Profile Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 117 Revised from CARE B (enhanced from 9.24 Cr) Technocon Constructions & LT Bk Fac CARE BB 20 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2686.2 Reaffirmed Trichy Tollway P Ltd LT Bk Fac (Senior CARE BBB 4458.3 Reaffirmed Debt) (reduced from Rs 466.48Cr) Trichy Tollway P Ltd LT Bk CARE BBB- 517 Reaffirmed Fac(Subordinate Debt) (reduced from Rs 53.90Cr) Vaishnavi Finlease Pvt Ltd NCDs CARE BB 550 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.