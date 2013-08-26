Aug 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of August 23, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amritlal Naresh Kumar ST Bk Fac CARE A4 110 Reaffirmed Brij Raj Holdings ST Bk Fac CARE A4 107.5 Assigned Caparo Engineering India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1190 Revised from CARE D Lanco Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 3200 Reaffirmed Lanco Industries Ltd ST Debt (incl CP)* CARE A1 750 Reaffirmed * carved out of the tied-up working capital facility of the company. Pn Gadgil And Sons ST Bk Fac CARE A3 50 Assigned Pranav Agro Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1000 Assigned Precision Camshafts Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 380.6 Assigned Sharp Corp Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 4260 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 275CR) Su-Kam Power Systems Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 3000 Revised from CARE A2 (enhanced from 220.00cr) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amritlal Naresh Kumar LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 15 Reaffirmed Balmer Lawrie & Co Ltd Issuer Rating CARE AA+ (Is) - Reaffirmed Borah Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 47.7 Assigned Brij Raj Holdings LT Bk Fac CARE BB 20 Assigned Cams Technology Ltd NCDs CARE BBB 650 Assigned Caparo Engineering India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 4111.2 Revised from CARE D Geo Biotechnologies India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 150 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 12CR) Jodhani Brothers LT Bk Fac CARE BB 120 Assigned Lanco Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 4285.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from 476.69CR) Liberty Phosphate Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE - Suspended A3 PN Gadgil And Sons LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 719.6 Revised from CARE BBB- (Enhanced from 54.37cr) PN Gadgil And Sons LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 300 Assigned A3 Pranav Agro Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 700 Assigned Precision Camshafts Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1480.9 Assigned Precision Camshafts Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 475 Assigned A3 Relliance Construction LT Bk Fac CARE B- 190 Assigned Sel Manufacturing Co. Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE - Suspended A3 Sel Textiles Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB- (SO) - Suspended Sharp Corp Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 320 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 25CR) Sri Veera Venkata Satyanarayana Raw Bk Fac CARE BB - Withdrawn & Boiled Rice Mill Su-Kam Power Systems Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 2989.3 Revised from CARE BBB+ (enhanced from 288.07cr) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)