Aug 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of August 26, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Binani Cement Ltd CP (Standalone) CARE A2 250 Assigned Binani Cement Ltd CP (Carved out of CARE A2+ 250 Assigned working capital borrowings) Deva Interiors Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Assigned International Minerals Trading CompanyST Bk Fac CARE A4 200 Assigned Pvt Ltd Khanna Paper Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 5730 Reaffirmed Sonec Sanitary Ware Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.5 Assigned Sunder Impex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 110 Assigned Tamboli Castings Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 15 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bank Of Baroda Lower Tier-II BondsCARE AAA 5000 Reaffirmed Bank Of Baroda Upper Tier-II BondsCARE AAA 50000 Reaffirmed Bank Of Baroda Perpetual Bonds CARE AAA 19117 Reaffirmed Deva Interiors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 60 Assigned Dmi Finance Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 1000 Revised from CARE BBB+ Dmi Finance Pvt Ltd NCD CARE A 1000 Revised from CARE BBB+ Harsiddh Papers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 58.4 Assigned International Minerals Trading CompanyLT Bk Fac CARE B- 1850 Assigned Pvt Ltd Jaichanda Ispat Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 54.9 Assigned K.P.R. Sugar Mill Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 3700 Revised from CARE BBB- K.P.R. Sugar Mill Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 100 Revised from A3 CARE BBB-/ CARE A3 Khanna Paper Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 4409.1 Reaffirmed Lm Cotex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 140 Assigned Rare Townships Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 2360 Revised from CARE BB Scintillating Jewellery LT Bk Fac CARE BB 600 Reaffirmed Shiv Gramoudyog Sansthan LT Bk Fac CARE B 116.5 Assigned Sonec Sanitary Ware Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 71 Assigned Sunder Impex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 15 Assigned Tamboli Castings Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 279.3 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.29.33 crore) The World Retails Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 75 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.