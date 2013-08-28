Aug 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of August 27, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agro Solvent Products Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 39.9 Assigned Ajay India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 0.6 Reaffirmed Celebi Nas Airport Services India Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 50 Revised from Ltd CARE A3 Janvi Gems ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Assigned Shilpa Stock Broker Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 - Suspended Sridhar Engineering And Rubber ProductST Bk Fac CARE A4 32.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Unicorn Textile Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agro Solvent Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 650 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.55.50crore) Ajay India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 89 Reaffirmed Celebi Nas Airport Services India Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 317.8 Revised from Ltd CARE BBB- Core Education & Technologies Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 6964 Revised from CARE BB+ Core Education & Technologies Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE D 1500 Revised from CARE BB+ / CARE A4+ Core Education & Technologies Ltd NCD (NCD) CARE D 1500 Revised from CARE BB+ ECL Finance Ltd Nonconvertible CARE AA 1500 Assigned Debenture Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd Redeemable CARE AAA (SO) 1000 Assigned Non-Convertible Unsecured TBs / NCD* * proposed to be backed by unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from the Government of India (GoI) for timely payment of interest and repayment of principal subject to terms and conditions and structured payment mechanism as per the proposed guarantee document submitted to CARE. Janvi Gems LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 70 Assigned Mahindra Aerospace Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac- Standby CARE BBB+ 1031.2* Reaffirmed LOC *Equivalent to Australian Dollar 18.75 mn (The same has enhanced from Australian Dollar 13.75 mn) Mahindra Aerostructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB+ 1000 Reaffirmed Mahindra Aerostructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (BG) CARE BBB+ 130 Reaffirmed Prasad International Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE - Suspended A4 Pristine Mega Logistics Park Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 560 Assigned Rajrajeshwar Cotex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 70.9 Assigned Shilpa Stock Broker Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB - Suspended Sridhar Engineering And Rubber ProductLT Bk Fac CARE BB 50 Assigned Pvt Ltd Unicorn Textile Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 15 Assigned Western Lumbers Long/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 400 Assigned A4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)