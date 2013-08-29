Aug 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of August 28, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Andhra Bank CD Programme CARE A1+ 250000 Reaffirmed
ASL Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Assigned
De Converter India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1.2 Assigned
Kakhani Metal Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Assigned
Parixit Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 280 Revised from
CARE A3
Prabhat Elastomers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 190 Reaffirmed
Rockwool (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 110 Revised from
CARE A4
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Andhra Bank Upper Tier II BondsCARE AA 5000 Reaffirmed
Andhra Bank Lower Tier II BondsCARE AA+ 18000 Reaffirmed
ASL Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 121.7 Assigned
Chandra Foods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 102.5 Assigned
De Converter India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 60.2 Assigned
Decimus Financial Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 200 Assigned
Export-Import Bank Of India CD* CARE AAA /CARE Reclassified
A1+ from CARE AAA
*The long-term bank borrowing programme of Exim Bank is rated CARE AAA and shortterm Commercial
Paper programme is rated CARE A1+
Gujarat Road And Infrastructure Co. LtBk Fac Withdrawn
Kakhani Metal Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 190 Assigned
Pallazzio Hotels & Leisure Ltd Bk Fac Suspended
Parixit Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 569.4 Revised from
CARE BBB-
(Reduced from Rs.59.94 crore)
Prabhat Elastomers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 85 Upgraded from
CARE B+
Rockwool (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 178.8 Revised from
CARE BB
(reduced from 21.08CR)
Tvs Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB % 514.3
Tvs Wind Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB % 291.7
Welspun Urja Gujarat Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1696.1 Assigned
In-principle
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
