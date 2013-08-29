Aug 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of August 28, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Andhra Bank CD Programme CARE A1+ 250000 Reaffirmed ASL Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Assigned De Converter India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1.2 Assigned Kakhani Metal Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Assigned Parixit Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 280 Revised from CARE A3 Prabhat Elastomers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 190 Reaffirmed Rockwool (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 110 Revised from CARE A4 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Andhra Bank Upper Tier II BondsCARE AA 5000 Reaffirmed Andhra Bank Lower Tier II BondsCARE AA+ 18000 Reaffirmed ASL Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 121.7 Assigned Chandra Foods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 102.5 Assigned De Converter India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 60.2 Assigned Decimus Financial Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 200 Assigned Export-Import Bank Of India CD* CARE AAA /CARE Reclassified A1+ from CARE AAA *The long-term bank borrowing programme of Exim Bank is rated CARE AAA and shortterm Commercial Paper programme is rated CARE A1+ Gujarat Road And Infrastructure Co. LtBk Fac Withdrawn Kakhani Metal Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 190 Assigned Pallazzio Hotels & Leisure Ltd Bk Fac Suspended Parixit Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 569.4 Revised from CARE BBB- (Reduced from Rs.59.94 crore) Prabhat Elastomers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 85 Upgraded from CARE B+ Rockwool (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 178.8 Revised from CARE BB (reduced from 21.08CR) Tvs Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB % 514.3 Tvs Wind Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB % 291.7 Welspun Urja Gujarat Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1696.1 Assigned In-principle -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)