Aug 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of August 29, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ambit Finvest Pvt. Ltd ST debt programme CARE A1+(SO)* 500 Assigned *based on credit enhancement in the form of an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from Ambit Corporate Finance Pvt. Ltd. (ACFPL) Bharat Chemicals & Paints ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Assigned Chandra Nirman Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Assigned Elektromag Devices Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 71 Assigned Elektromag-Joest Vibration Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 60 Assigned Everest Holovision Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 8 Assigned Housing Urban Development Corporation LT Bonds CARE A4+ 7500 Reaffirmed Ltd Jalaram Cotton & Proteins Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 20 Assigned Jupiter International Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 430 Revised from CARE A4 Marine Engineering Training Institute One year marine CARE Grade 1 - Reaffirmed (Cochin Shipyard Ltd) engineering training for graduate engineers Marine Engineering Training Institute Elementary First CARE Grade 1 - Reaffirmed (Cochin Shipyard Ltd) Aid Marine Engineering Training Institute Fire Prevention CARE Grade 1 - Reaffirmed (Cochin Shipyard Ltd) and Fire Fighting Neutral Publishing House Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 150 Reaffirmed (reduced from 16.9 CR) Oripol Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 95 Assigned Shiv Shankar Exim Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 95 Assigned Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 285 Reaffirmed Tilaknagar Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 450 Revised from CARE A3 Transways Exim Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 4 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- B & A Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 507 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.39.3 crore) Bharat Chemicals & Paints LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60 Assigned Centenary Polytex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 101.3 Assigned Chandra Nirman Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 75 Assigned Elektromag Devices Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 27.5 Assigned Elektromag-Joest Vibration Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 80 Assigned Eveready Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2520.1 Revised from CARE BB+ (reduced from 258.23 CR) Everest Holovision Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 51.1 Assigned Jalaram Cotton & Proteins Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 458.3 Reaffirmed (enhanced by Rs.5 crore) Jupiter International Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 527 Revised from CARE BB Neutral Publishing House Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 574 Reaffirmed (reduced from 59.8 CR) Oripol Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 89.6 Assigned Printwell Offset LT Bk Fac CARE B 110.9 Assigned Puneet Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 200 Assigned Shiv Shankar Exim Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 55 Assigned Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 42.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from 5.44 CR) Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 290 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Tilaknagar Industries Ltd Long-TL CARE BBB+ 2529.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.80.67 crore) Tilaknagar Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 4250 Reaffirmed Transways Exim Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 94 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)