Sep 2 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of August 30, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhakti Extractions Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 46.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 3.76cr) Green Woods Palaces And Resorts Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A3 35 Reaffirmed Ltd Khaitan Electricals Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 922.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.110crore) Ma'Am Arts ST Bk Fac CARE A4 145 Assigned Meril Life Sciences India Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1+(SO) 130 Assigned Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+(SO) 230 Assigned Nabha Paper Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Assigned Navin Mehta & Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4 65 Revised from CARE A4+ Patel Chaturbhai Ranchhodbhai & Co ST Bk Fac CARE A4 3.5 Reaffirmed (Enhanced by Rs.0.29 crore) Shanti Coils & Refrigeration EquipmentST Bk Fac CARE D 15 Assigned Pvt Ltd Sharp Enterprises ST Bk Fac CARE A4 160 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ajay Synthetics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 85 Reaffirmed Bhakti Extractions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 583.7 Revised from CARE BB- (enhanced from 27.14cr) Celestial Biologicals Ltd. Bk Fac CARE A-(SO) - Withdrawn /CARE A2+(SO) Green Woods Palaces And Resorts Pvt LT Bk Fac -TL CARE BBB- 2250 Reaffirmed Ltd Intas Biopharmaceuticals Ltd Bk Fac CARE A-/CARE - Withdrawn A2+ K& K Jewellers LT Bk Fac - - Suspended Khaitan Electricals Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1838.7 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.188.49 crore) Lee Cooper (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- % 150 Matix Fertilizers And Chemicals Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 32630 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Meril Life Sciences India Pvt. Ltd. LT / ST Bk Fac CARE A+(SO) 400 Assigned /CARE A1+(SO) Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE A+(SO) 600 Assigned /CARE A1+(SO) Nabha Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 95.4 Assigned Navin Mehta & Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB 135 Reaffirmed North East Region Housing Finance LT Bk Fac CARE BBB-(SO) 779 Reaffirmed Company Ltd (enhanced from 37.90cr) Patel Chaturbhai Ranchhodbhai & Co LT Bk Fac CARE BB 256.9 Reaffirmed (Enhanced by Rs.9.69 crore) Patel Chaturbhai Ranchhodbhai & Co LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 2.1 Reaffirmed A4 Prime Gold Udyog Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 790 Assigned Safal Constructions Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1000 Assigned Shanti Coils & Refrigeration EquipmentLT Bk Fac CARE D 78.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Shanti Refrigeration Industries Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE D 293.8 Assigned Ltd Sun Shine Rice Unit LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 110.4 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.