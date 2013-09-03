Sep 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of September 2, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Blue Star Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 8100 Reaffirmed Blue Star Ltd CP CARE A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed Bodhisatva Charitable Trust ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 75 Assigned Cadmach Machinery Company Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 17.5 Reaffirmed Choice Trading Corporation Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 666.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.25.65 crore) Duflon Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 453.5 Reaffirmed (Fundbased/ Non-fund Based) Indore Composite Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned Maithan Alloys Ltd ST Bk Fac (Nonfund CARE A1 1960 Reaffirmed based) Shiv Steel Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed Worth Peripherals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 0.2 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Blue Star Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 500 Reaffirmed Bodhisatva Charitable Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 685 Assigned Cadmach Machinery Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 104.8 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.8.50 crore) Calcutta Electrodes Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 65.3 Assigned Choice Trading Corporation Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 24.3 Revised from CARE C (reduced from Rs.3.51 crore) Data-Tech Computers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 65 Assigned Duflon Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 226.4 Revised from (Fundbased) CARE B Emami Constructions Pvt. Ltd. Bk Facility Withdrawn G R Infraprojects Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A 1496.8 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.87.00 crore) G R Infraprojects Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A / 7000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.513.00 crore) CARE A1 Gajanan Solvex Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 580 Assigned Gopinath Educational & Welfare SocietyLT Bk Fac CARE B- 48.4 Revised from CARE D Indore Composite Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 185 Assigned Maithan Alloys Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 400 Reaffirmed (Fundbased) (reduced from Rs50Cr) Mohan Brothers (Drinks) Pvt Ltd Bk Fac Withdrawn Oceanic Buildcon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 113.2 Revised from CARE BB- (reduced from Rs.12.12 crore) Pk Agri Link Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 220.1 Assigned Shillong Expressway Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A (SO) 1870 Reaffirmed Shiv Steel Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 57.5 Reaffirmed Shreenathji Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 80 Reaffirmed Shri Gajanan Oil & Agro Products LT Bk Fac CARE BB 187.1 Assigned Industries Pvt. Ltd Uco Bank Tier II Unsecured 3000 Withdrawn Subordinated Bonds (Series IV) Worth Peripherals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 178.5 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)