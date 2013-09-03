Sep 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of September 2, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Blue Star Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 8100 Reaffirmed
Blue Star Ltd CP CARE A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed
Bodhisatva Charitable Trust ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 75 Assigned
Cadmach Machinery Company Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 17.5 Reaffirmed
Choice Trading Corporation Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 666.5 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs.25.65 crore)
Duflon Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 453.5 Reaffirmed
(Fundbased/
Non-fund Based)
Indore Composite Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned
Maithan Alloys Ltd ST Bk Fac (Nonfund CARE A1 1960 Reaffirmed
based)
Shiv Steel Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed
Worth Peripherals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 0.2 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Blue Star Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 500 Reaffirmed
Bodhisatva Charitable Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 685 Assigned
Cadmach Machinery Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 104.8 Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from Rs.8.50 crore)
Calcutta Electrodes Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 65.3 Assigned
Choice Trading Corporation Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 24.3 Revised from
CARE C
(reduced from Rs.3.51 crore)
Data-Tech Computers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 65 Assigned
Duflon Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 226.4 Revised from
(Fundbased) CARE B
Emami Constructions Pvt. Ltd. Bk Facility Withdrawn
G R Infraprojects Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A 1496.8 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs.87.00 crore)
G R Infraprojects Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A / 7000 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs.513.00 crore) CARE A1
Gajanan Solvex Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 580 Assigned
Gopinath Educational & Welfare SocietyLT Bk Fac CARE B- 48.4 Revised from
CARE D
Indore Composite Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 185 Assigned
Maithan Alloys Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 400 Reaffirmed
(Fundbased)
(reduced from Rs50Cr)
Mohan Brothers (Drinks) Pvt Ltd Bk Fac Withdrawn
Oceanic Buildcon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 113.2 Revised from
CARE BB-
(reduced from Rs.12.12 crore)
Pk Agri Link Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 220.1 Assigned
Shillong Expressway Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A (SO) 1870 Reaffirmed
Shiv Steel Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 57.5 Reaffirmed
Shreenathji Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 80 Reaffirmed
Shri Gajanan Oil & Agro Products LT Bk Fac CARE BB 187.1 Assigned
Industries Pvt. Ltd
Uco Bank Tier II Unsecured 3000 Withdrawn
Subordinated Bonds
(Series IV)
Worth Peripherals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 178.5 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
