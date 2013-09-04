Sep 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of September 3, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aadhar Housing Finance Pvt Ltd CP CARE A1+(SO)@ 250 Reaffirmed @ Based on credit enhancement in the form of a Letter of Comfort issued by Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 730 Revised from CARE A2 Gujarat Industries Power Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 7750 Reaffirmed Jocil Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 80 Reaffirmed Kohinoor Foods Ltd ST FB CARE A4 4313 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 383.50cr) Kohinoor Foods Ltd ST NFB CARE A4 172.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 148.00cr) National Bulk Handling Corporation ST Bk Fac CARE A2 2470 Revised from Ltd CARE A1 S. D. Corporation Pvt Ltd CP issue* CARE A1+(SO) 500 Assigned * backed by an unconditional, irrevocable and continuing Corporate Guarantee provided by Shapoorji Pallonji & Company Ltd. S. D. Corporation Pvt Ltd Proposed CP issue* CARE A1+(SO) 750 Assigned * backed by an unconditional, irrevocable and continuing Corporate Guarantee provided by Shapoorji Pallonji & Company Ltd. S.K. Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1 Reaffirmed Shiva Texyarn Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 721 Reaffirmed Tania Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 107 Assigned The Pushpak Textiles Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 7.5 Assigned Verdant Life Sciences Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aadhar Housing Finance Pvt Ltd NCD CARE AA(SO)@ 500 Assigned @ Based on credit enhancement in the form of a 'Letter of Comfort' issued by Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Aadhar Housing Finance Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA(SO)@ 2500 Reaffirmed @ Based on credit enhancement in the form of a 'Letter of Comfort' issued by Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 3956.5 Reaffirmed Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2250 Revised from /CARE A2+ CARE BBB+ / CARE A2 Dhana Shree Developers LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 188 Assigned Divyansh Infracon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 235 Assigned Gujarat Industries Power Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 39635.4 Reaffirmed Gujarat Industries Power Co. Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A+ /CARE 2202.6 Reaffirmed A1+ Idaa Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac TL CARE A- 4971.4 Reaffirmed Irb Infrastructure Developers Ltd LT- Rupee TL CARE AA- (SO)@ 5000 Assigned @The credit enhancement is in the form of put option wherein the lenders of the above rated facility of IRB would require Mhaiskar Infrastructure Private Limited (MIPL) to purchase the proposed facility and/or any interest due to be paid referred to as the put amount, within 15 days of exercise of the Put Option viz T+15 (final legal maturity with T as the due date of debt servicing for IRB) throughout the tenure of the proposed term loan. The credit enhancement also factors the proposed Structured Payment Mechanism (SPM) in case of exercise of the above put option. Jocil Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 350 Reaffirmed Kohinoor Foods Ltd LT Bk Fac TL CARE BB+ 629.3 Assigned Kohinoor Foods Ltd LT Bk Fac FB CARE BB+ 1900 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 179.50cr) Maanaveeya Development & Finance Pvt NCD CARE BBB- 500 Assigned LTD Moraj Infratech Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 145.2 Assigned National Bulk Handling Corporation LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1056.2 Revised from CARE A Neepa Real Estates Pvt Ltd Proposed Long CARE BBB- 4500 Assigned -term Bk Fac S.K. Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 79 Reaffirmed Shakti Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac* CARE B+ 90 Reaffirmed *The rating assigned to the Short-term bank facilities has been withdrawn as it has been repaid in full. Shiva Texyarn Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 3096.3 Reaffirmed Shiva Texyarn Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 300 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Tania Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 120 Assigned The Pushpak Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 11.7 Assigned The Pushpak Textiles Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 52.5 Assigned A4 Unity Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 479.7 Assigned Verdant Life Sciences Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 155.1 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.