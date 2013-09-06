Sep 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of September 5, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anjaney Ferro Alloys Ltd ST Bk Fac (Nonfund CARE A2 90 Reaffirmed Based) Cetex Petrochemicals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 100 Revised from CARE A4+ Gmr Hyderabad International Airport LtST (Non-FBL) CARE A2 1070 Revised from CARE A3+ (reduced from 125.00cr) Granules India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 1379.8 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 105.32cr) Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd Proposed CP Issue CARE A1+ 5000 Placed on credit watch Indus League Clothing Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 380 Rating placed on 'Credit watch Maa Tarini Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Assigned Reengus Sikar Expressway Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 166.8 Assigned Vennar Ceramics Ltd ST Bk Fac* CARE A3 (SO) 10 Assigned *backed by an unconditional irrevocable corporate guarantee of Kajaria Ceramics Ltd. to an extent of 51% of sanctioned credit limits and Anjani Portland Cement Limited to an extent of 49% of sanctioned limits LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Airmid Aviation Services (P) Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A+(SO) 935.3 Placed on credit watch Amrit Udyog Bk Fac Suspended Anjaney Ferro Alloys Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund- CARE A- 185 Reaffirmed Based) (reduced from 20.50cr) Bothe Windfarm Development Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 9000 Assigned Bridgestone India Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE AAA/CARE 5390 Reaffirmed A1+ (enhanced from Rs.474 crore) Cetex Petrochemicals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 749.2 Revised from CARE BB+ (enhanced from 31.59cr) Cetex Petrochemicals Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 180 Revised from /CARE A3 CARE BB+/CARE A4+ Eden Transport Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 101.5 Assigned Gmr Hyderabad International Airport LtLT Rupee Loans CARE BBB+ 8559.9 Revised from CARE BBB (reduced from 914.00cr) Gmr Hyderabad International Airport LtLT Foreign CARE BBB+ 4309.5 Revised from Currency Loan CARE BBB (reduced from 456.30cr) Gmr Hyderabad International Airport LtLT (FB Limits) CARE BBB+ 750 Revised from CARE BBB Goldi Green Technologies Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE A4185 Assigned Granules India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2591.9 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 191.12cr) Gvk City Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 14 Reaffirmed (reduced from 4.10cr) Gvk Properties Management Company Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 446.8 Reaffirmed Ltd (reduced from 55.52cr) Indiabulls Infraestate Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+(SO) 6000 Placed on credit watch Indiabulls Properties (P) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+(SO) 4275 Placed on credit watch Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd Proposed LT Bk CARE A+ 5542.6 Placed on Fac/NCD credit watch Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd LT NCD CARE A+ 14580 Placed on credit watch Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd LT Bk Fac (BG) CARE A+ 1457.4 Placed on credit watch Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd LT Proposed NCD CARE A+ 3000 Placed on credit watch Indus League Clothing Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1720 Rating placed on 'Credit watch International Trading Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Assigned Jai Kisan Udhyog LT Bk Fac CARE B 65 Assigned Lakisha Real Estate Ltd NCD CARE A+(SO) 750 Placed on credit watch Laxmiraj Distributors Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 200 Reaffirmed A4 Maa Tarini Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 129 Assigned National Society For Engineering Bk Fac Suspended Research & Development Neelyog Construction Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac* CARE BBB- 300 Assigned *includes Rs.16 crore of proposed cash credit facilities Patna Highway Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 8460 Revised from CARE BBB- Reengus Sikar Expressway Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1710 Assigned Shriram Equipment Finance Company Ltd NCDs CARE AA+ 3100 Reaffirmed Shriram Equipment Finance Company Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE AA+ 2200 Reaffirmed Shubhgrah Metals Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE B/CARE A4 80 Assigned Sylvanus Properties Ltd NCD CARE A+(SO) 1750 Placed on credit watch Total Diagnosis Pvt Ltd Bk Fac Withdrawn Uco Bank Tier II Bonds CARE AA 10250 Reaffirmed (Series V to Series VII & Series IX) Uco Bank Upper Tier II CARE AA- 6200 Reaffirmed Bonds (Series I & III) Uco Bank Perpetual Debt CARE AA- 1500 Reaffirmed (Series I) Vennar Ceramics Ltd Long -term Bk Fac* CARE BBB (SO) 390 Assigned *backed by an unconditional irrevocable corporate guarantee of Kajaria Ceramics Ltd. to an extent of 51% of sanctioned credit limits and Anjani Portland Cement Limited to an extent of 49% of sanctioned limits Vennar Ceramics Ltd Proposed Long-term CARE BBB (SO) 96 Assigned Bk Fac@ In principle @to be backed by an unconditional irrevocable corporate guarantee of Kajaria Ceramics Limited to an extent of 51% of sanctioned limits and Anjani Portland Cement Limited to an extent of 49% of sanctioned limits. The final rating is subject to execution of guarantee documents. Vishvanath Ginning & Pressing Factory LT Bk Fac CARE B 60 Assigned Vnr Infrastructures Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 3403.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 325.00cr) Vnr Infrastructures Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/CARE 3950 Reaffirmed A3+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.