Sep 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of September 20, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarti Infra-Projects Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 250 Assigned Amol Dicalite Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 40 Reaffirmed Balasore Alloys Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 417.2 Assigned Deepika Infratech Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 500 Revised from CARE D Gallantt Metal Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 1250 Revised from CARE A3+ Gujarat Alkalies And Chemicals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 450 Reaffirmed Gujarat Alkalies And Chemicals Ltd ST Debt / CP Issue CARE A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed (Standalone) Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd Proposed CP issue CARE A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed New Delhi Television Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 40 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 2) Reliance Infrastructure Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed Reliance Infrastructure Ltd CP CARE A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed RHC Holding Pvt Ltd ST Non- CARE A1(SO)* 2000 Assigned Convertible Debenture (NCD)^ ^Repayable at the end of 364 days from the date of allotment along with accrued interest ,*'In principle' rating assigned based on indicative terms of the proposed transaction. Final rating would be assigned subject to implementation of the structure as envisaged, execution of various documents including a pledge agreement, and a legal opinion, to the satisfaction of CARE, provided by RHC Shruti Snacks Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned Vikash Tradelink India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarti Infra-Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 200 Assigned Amol Dicalite Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 126.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.17.96 crore) Amol Dicalite Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 38.5 Reaffirmed A3+ Balasore Alloys Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 867.2 Assigned Borah Agencies Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 90 Assigned Deepika Infratech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B- 1330 Revised from CARE D Deepika Infratech Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE B- /CARE 850 Revised from A4 CARE D Gallantt Metal Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 789.9 Revised from CARE BBB Gujarat Alkalies And Chemicals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 3833.3 Reaffirmed Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd Proposed NCD issue CARE A+ 3000 Reaffirmed (reduced from 400) Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 49320 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 4,398) New Delhi Television Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1892.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 128.21) O.P. Builders And Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 58.1 Assigned Reliance Cement Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE AA-(SO) 3000 Reaffirmed @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Reliance Infrastructure Limited, rated CARE AA-, CARE A1+ Reliance Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 4000 Reaffirmed Reliance Infrastructure Ltd Non Convertible CARE AA- 3650 Reaffirmed Issue I Reliance Infrastructure Ltd Non Convertible CARE AA- 7800 Reaffirmed Issue II Ruchira Papers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 901.4 Revised from CARE B+ Ruchira Papers Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 62.5 Revised from A4+ CARE B+ / CARE A4 Shruti Snacks Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 135 Assigned SK Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B 74.3 Assigned Sunglare Vitrified Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 224.5 Revised from CARE BB- (enhanced from 22.10 CR) Trishakti Poultry Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 44.2 Assigned Vikash Tradelink India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 43.3 Assigned Walmark Meditech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 110 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 