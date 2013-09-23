Sep 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of September 20, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aarti Infra-Projects Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 250 Assigned
Amol Dicalite Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 40 Reaffirmed
Balasore Alloys Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 417.2 Assigned
Deepika Infratech Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 500 Revised from
CARE D
Gallantt Metal Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 1250 Revised from
CARE A3+
Gujarat Alkalies And Chemicals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 450 Reaffirmed
Gujarat Alkalies And Chemicals Ltd ST Debt / CP Issue CARE A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed
(Standalone)
Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd Proposed CP issue CARE A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed
New Delhi Television Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 40 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 2)
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd CP CARE A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed
RHC Holding Pvt Ltd ST Non- CARE A1(SO)* 2000 Assigned
Convertible
Debenture (NCD)^
^Repayable at the end of 364 days from the date of allotment along with accrued interest ,*'In
principle' rating assigned based on indicative terms of the proposed transaction. Final rating
would be assigned subject to implementation of the structure as envisaged, execution of various
documents including a pledge agreement, and a legal opinion, to the satisfaction of CARE,
provided by RHC
Shruti Snacks Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned
Vikash Tradelink India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aarti Infra-Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 200 Assigned
Amol Dicalite Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 126.8 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs.17.96 crore)
Amol Dicalite Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 38.5 Reaffirmed
A3+
Balasore Alloys Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 867.2 Assigned
Borah Agencies Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 90 Assigned
Deepika Infratech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B- 1330 Revised from
CARE D
Deepika Infratech Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE B- /CARE 850 Revised from
A4 CARE D
Gallantt Metal Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 789.9 Revised from
CARE BBB
Gujarat Alkalies And Chemicals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 3833.3 Reaffirmed
Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd Proposed NCD issue CARE A+ 3000 Reaffirmed
(reduced from 400)
Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 49320 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 4,398)
New Delhi Television Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1892.5 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 128.21)
O.P. Builders And Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 58.1 Assigned
Reliance Cement Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE AA-(SO) 3000 Reaffirmed
@ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Reliance
Infrastructure Limited, rated CARE AA-, CARE A1+
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 4000 Reaffirmed
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd Non Convertible CARE AA- 3650 Reaffirmed
Issue I
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd Non Convertible CARE AA- 7800 Reaffirmed
Issue II
Ruchira Papers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 901.4 Revised from
CARE B+
Ruchira Papers Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 62.5 Revised from
A4+ CARE B+ /
CARE A4
Shruti Snacks Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 135 Assigned
SK Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B 74.3 Assigned
Sunglare Vitrified Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 224.5 Revised from
CARE BB-
(enhanced from 22.10 CR)
Trishakti Poultry Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 44.2 Assigned
Vikash Tradelink India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 43.3 Assigned
Walmark Meditech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 110 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
