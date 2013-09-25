Sep 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of September 24, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Avinash Chalana & Company LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A4 80 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.5 CR) Chengmari Tea Co Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 7 Assigned Exports Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ (SO) 50 Assigned @backed by unconditional & irrevocable guarantee of IFGL Refractories Ltd Ifgl Refractories Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 120 Reaffirmed Ifgl Refractories Ltd ST Debt (including CARE A1+ 100 Reaffirmed CP)* *carved out of fund based working capital limit Industrial Progressive (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 40.5 Revised from CARE A4 Jaypee Cement Corporation Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 500 Rating placed on Credit Watch Karthik Alloys Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 139.6 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 6.96 CR) Lloyd Electric & Engineering Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 7500 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.531 cr) Lloyd Electric & Engineering Ltd CP* CARE A2 500 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.100 cr) * Carved out of working capital limits Micro Therapeutic Research Labs Pvt LtST Bk Fac CARE A3 5 Reaffirmed Nikka Mal Pyare Lal Jain ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Assigned Paramount Automotives Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned Shri Om Agro Products ST Bk Fac CARE A4 135 Assigned Sree Sree Rakhahari Cold Storage Pvt LST Bk Fac CARE A4 1.4 Assigned Vhm Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 300 Reaffirmed West Side Hotels And Resorts Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 4.2 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ajmer Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1000 Reaffirmed Annapurna Cotton Impex LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 76.8 Assigned Au Financiers (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 11000 Reaffirmed Au Financiers (India) Ltd NCD CARE A 450 Reaffirmed Au Financiers (India) Ltd Subordinated Debt CARE A- 200 Reaffirmed Avinash Chalana & Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB 50 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.1 CR) Chengmari Tea Co Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 140 Assigned Ecl Finance Ltd Principal CARE PP - MLD 500 Assigned protected AA Marketlinked Deb Exports Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ (SO) 367.4 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 35.24cr) @backed by unconditional & irrevocable guarantee of IFGL Refractories Ltd Gulmohar Traders LT Bk Fac CARE BB 30 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.1 CR) Gulmohar Traders LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 50 Reaffirmed A4 Ifgl Refractories Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 268.8 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 18.12cr) Ifgl Refractories Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE A+ / A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Industrial Progressive (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 411.4 removed from credit watch (Enhanced from 25.94 CR) Jaypee Cement Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB-% 43535.8 Jodhpur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 700 Reaffirmed Kanubhai B. Shah & Co LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 170 Reaffirmed Karthik Alloys Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 250 Revised from CARE B (Enhanced from 17.85 CR) Kirloskar Institute Of Advance LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 100 Assigned Management Studies Lloyd Electric & Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 6138.6 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.441 cr) Micro Therapeutic Research Labs Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 311.7 Reaffirmed Ltd (Enhanced from 16.83cr) Multiplast Polymers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 100 Assigned Nikka Mal Pyare Lal Jain LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 110 Assigned Nirvin Cold Storage Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 43.6 Assigned Paramount Automotives Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 95 Assigned Shri Om Agro Products LT Bk Fac CARE BB 6.5 Assigned Sree Sree Rakhahari Cold Storage Pvt LLT Bk Fac CARE B 52.8 Assigned Unitech Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 300 Assigned Vhm Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1021.3 Reaffirmed West Side Hotels And Resorts Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 126.8 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 