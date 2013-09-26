Sep 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of September 25, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Diagold Creation Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Reaffirmed DRT-Anthea Aroma Chemicals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 960 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 71 cr) Ganpati Plastfab Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 7 Assigned Narbheram Power & Steel Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ (SO) 97.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.2.75 cr) Reliance Power Transmission Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ (SO) 1000 Reaffirmed Surya Roshni Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 575 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 25.00cr) The Madras Silks India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 165 Assigned VUB Engineering Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 300 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- DRT-Anthea Aroma Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 127.5 Reaffirmed Ganpati Plastfab Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 59.1 Assigned Ganpati Plastfab Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 63 Assigned A3 ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Tier II Bonds CARE AAA 1000 Reaffirmed Ltd Jainsons Agro Chem Industries Bk Fac CARE BB/ CARE Suspended A4 JR Toll Road Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- (SO) 3890 Reaffirmed Narbheram Power & Steel Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- (SO) 600 Revised from CARE BBB+ (SO) (enhanced from Rs.25 cr) Oswin Wood Panels Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE Suspended A4 PS Toll Road Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- (SO) 3000 Reaffirmed Rubino Industries Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac CARE BB/ CARE Suspended A4 Savalia Cotton Ginning & Pressing Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE B 347.9 Reaffirmed Ltd SKS Power Generation (Chhattisgarh) NCD CARE BB 5000 Assigned Ltd SKS Power Generation (Chhattisgarh) LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 28400 Revised from Ltd CARE BBB- SKS Power Generation (Chhattisgarh) LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 3120 Revised from Ltd A4+ CARE BBB- / CARE A3 South City International School LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ (SO) 250 Assigned Surya Roshni Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 8142.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from 820.34cr) Surya Roshni Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A-/CARE 4400 Reaffirmed A2+ (enhanced from 390.00cr) Tambi Motors LT Bk Fac CARE B 57.8 Assigned The Madras Silks India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 70 Assigned The Madras Silks India Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/CARE 950 Reaffirmed A2 (enhanced from 60.00 cr) Vindhyachal Expressway Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 5040 Assigned VUB Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 100 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)