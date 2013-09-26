Sep 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of September 25, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Diagold Creation Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Reaffirmed
DRT-Anthea Aroma Chemicals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 960 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 71 cr)
Ganpati Plastfab Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 7 Assigned
Narbheram Power & Steel Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ (SO) 97.5 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs.2.75 cr)
Reliance Power Transmission Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ (SO) 1000 Reaffirmed
Surya Roshni Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 575 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 25.00cr)
The Madras Silks India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 165 Assigned
VUB Engineering Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 300 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
DRT-Anthea Aroma Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 127.5 Reaffirmed
Ganpati Plastfab Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 59.1 Assigned
Ganpati Plastfab Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 63 Assigned
A3
ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Tier II Bonds CARE AAA 1000 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Jainsons Agro Chem Industries Bk Fac CARE BB/ CARE Suspended
A4
JR Toll Road Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- (SO) 3890 Reaffirmed
Narbheram Power & Steel Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- (SO) 600 Revised from
CARE BBB+ (SO)
(enhanced from Rs.25 cr)
Oswin Wood Panels Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE Suspended
A4
PS Toll Road Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- (SO) 3000 Reaffirmed
Rubino Industries Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac CARE BB/ CARE Suspended
A4
Savalia Cotton Ginning & Pressing Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE B 347.9 Reaffirmed
Ltd
SKS Power Generation (Chhattisgarh) NCD CARE BB 5000 Assigned
Ltd
SKS Power Generation (Chhattisgarh) LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 28400 Revised from
Ltd CARE BBB-
SKS Power Generation (Chhattisgarh) LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 3120 Revised from
Ltd A4+ CARE BBB- /
CARE A3
South City International School LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ (SO) 250 Assigned
Surya Roshni Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 8142.5 Reaffirmed
(reduced from 820.34cr)
Surya Roshni Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A-/CARE 4400 Reaffirmed
A2+
(enhanced from 390.00cr)
Tambi Motors LT Bk Fac CARE B 57.8 Assigned
The Madras Silks India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 70 Assigned
The Madras Silks India Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/CARE 950 Reaffirmed
A2
(enhanced from 60.00 cr)
Vindhyachal Expressway Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 5040 Assigned
VUB Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 100 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
