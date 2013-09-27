Sep 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of September 26, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Blue Star Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 10100 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 810cr)
Power Finance Corporation Ltd ST Borrowing CARE A1+ 50000 Reaffirmed
Programme for FY13
Power Finance Corporation Ltd ST Borrowing CARE A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed
Programme for FY14
Radheshyam Trendz Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20.4 Assigned
S. Chand & Company Pvt Ltd CP (carved out of CARE A1 200 Assigned
sanctioned working
capital limit)
Shirdi Sai Electrical Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 150 Revised from
CARE A3
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Belgaum District Co-Operative Milk LT Bk Fac CARE BB 60 Assigned
Producers Societies Union Ltd
Damodar Valley Corporation Proposed LT Bond CARE AAA (SO) 16000 Assigned
Programme *
* Backed by the proposed unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of Government of India (GoI).
Dewan Housing Finance Ltd Series A1 PTC CARE AAA (SO) - Assigned
Dewan Housing Finance Ltd Series A2 PTC* CARE AAA (SO) - Assigned
*Series A2 PTCs are rated on an ultimate payment basis.
Gnext Telecom Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 100 Assigned
India Infoline Finance Ltd. NCD CARE AA 6000 Assigned
Ksk Water Infrastructures Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- (SO) 5070 Revised from
CARE BB+
Magma Fincorp Ltd. Series A1 PTCs CARE AA (SO) - Assigned
Magma Fincorp Ltd. Series A2 PTCs CARE AA (SO) - Assigned
Niko (Neco) Ltd. Proposed TL CARE A- 23180* Assigned
*Equivalent to US Dollar 400 million
Nsl Wind Power Company (Phoolwadi) PvtLT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2409.4 Reaffirmed
Ltd.
Power Finance Corporation Ltd LT Borrowing CARE AAA 222000 Reaffirmed
Programme for FY13
Power Finance Corporation Ltd LT Borrowing CARE AAA 364500 Reaffirmed
Programme for FY14
(excluding Subordinated Tier II Bonds of Rs.2,500 crore)
Power Finance Corporation Ltd Unsecured, CARE AAA 25000 Reaffirmed
Redeemable, Non-
Convertible,
Non-Cumulative
Subordinated
Tier II Bonds
Prabhu Dayal Kanojiya LT Bk Fac CARE B 105.3 Assigned
R.J Biotech Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 221.1 Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from 21.92cr)
Radheshyam Trendz Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 110 Reaffirmed
Satin Creditcare Network Ltd NCDs CARE BBB 240* Assigned
* US$ 4 million converted @ Rs.60/USD
Satin Creditcare Network Ltd NCDs CARE BBB 180 Assigned
Shirdi Sai Electrical Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 150 Revised from
CARE BBB-
Shirdi Sai Electrical Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 740 Revised from
A3+ CARE BBB-
/CARE A3
Shri Ramdev Refinery LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 121 Assigned
The Freyssinet Prestressed Concrete CoBk Fac CARE BBB /CARE - Suspended
Ltd. A3
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
