Sep 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of September 26, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Blue Star Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 10100 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 810cr) Power Finance Corporation Ltd ST Borrowing CARE A1+ 50000 Reaffirmed Programme for FY13 Power Finance Corporation Ltd ST Borrowing CARE A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Programme for FY14 Radheshyam Trendz Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20.4 Assigned S. Chand & Company Pvt Ltd CP (carved out of CARE A1 200 Assigned sanctioned working capital limit) Shirdi Sai Electrical Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 150 Revised from CARE A3 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Belgaum District Co-Operative Milk LT Bk Fac CARE BB 60 Assigned Producers Societies Union Ltd Damodar Valley Corporation Proposed LT Bond CARE AAA (SO) 16000 Assigned Programme * * Backed by the proposed unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of Government of India (GoI). Dewan Housing Finance Ltd Series A1 PTC CARE AAA (SO) - Assigned Dewan Housing Finance Ltd Series A2 PTC* CARE AAA (SO) - Assigned *Series A2 PTCs are rated on an ultimate payment basis. Gnext Telecom Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 100 Assigned India Infoline Finance Ltd. NCD CARE AA 6000 Assigned Ksk Water Infrastructures Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- (SO) 5070 Revised from CARE BB+ Magma Fincorp Ltd. Series A1 PTCs CARE AA (SO) - Assigned Magma Fincorp Ltd. Series A2 PTCs CARE AA (SO) - Assigned Niko (Neco) Ltd. Proposed TL CARE A- 23180* Assigned *Equivalent to US Dollar 400 million Nsl Wind Power Company (Phoolwadi) PvtLT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2409.4 Reaffirmed Ltd. Power Finance Corporation Ltd LT Borrowing CARE AAA 222000 Reaffirmed Programme for FY13 Power Finance Corporation Ltd LT Borrowing CARE AAA 364500 Reaffirmed Programme for FY14 (excluding Subordinated Tier II Bonds of Rs.2,500 crore) Power Finance Corporation Ltd Unsecured, CARE AAA 25000 Reaffirmed Redeemable, Non- Convertible, Non-Cumulative Subordinated Tier II Bonds Prabhu Dayal Kanojiya LT Bk Fac CARE B 105.3 Assigned R.J Biotech Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 221.1 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 21.92cr) Radheshyam Trendz Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 110 Reaffirmed Satin Creditcare Network Ltd NCDs CARE BBB 240* Assigned * US$ 4 million converted @ Rs.60/USD Satin Creditcare Network Ltd NCDs CARE BBB 180 Assigned Shirdi Sai Electrical Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 150 Revised from CARE BBB- Shirdi Sai Electrical Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 740 Revised from A3+ CARE BBB- /CARE A3 Shri Ramdev Refinery LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 121 Assigned The Freyssinet Prestressed Concrete CoBk Fac CARE BBB /CARE - Suspended Ltd. A3 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)