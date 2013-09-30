Sep 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of September 27, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aegis Logistics Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 5179.8 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 215 crore) Avion Exim Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 100 Assigned Globe Ecologistics Pvt Ltd Short -term Bk Fac CARE A3 100 Reaffirmed^ ^Rating Suspension Revoked Hindustan Aegis Lpg Ltd Short -term Bk Fac CARE A1+(SO) 1250 Reaffirmed & Reclassified (reduced from Rs.250 crore) IUP Jindal Metals & Alloys Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 50 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 7 CR) Jewel Consumer Care Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 234 Assigned JK Tyre & Industries Ltd Short -term Bk Fac CARE A2 13253 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 1,105.00) Paul & Company Steel Merchants Pvt LtdShort -term Bk Fac CARE A4+ 130 Reaffirmed Welspun Energy Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non CARE A3 1000 Reaffirmed fund based) Zydex Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 28.5 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aegis Logistics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 708.2 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 26.77 crore) Aegis Logistics Ltd NCD* CARE AA- 750 Reaffirmed * Rs.25.00 crore proposed Associated Power Structures Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 510 Assigned Associated Power Structures Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 676 Assigned A4 Avion Exim Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 112.8 Assigned Dish TV India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA(SO) 1295.4 Reaffirmed Dish TV India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA(SO) 230 Reaffirmed Dish TV India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 18940 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.1794 crore) Dishman Infrastructure Ltd Short -term Bk Fac CARE C 1200 Reaffirmed Globe Ecologistics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 900 Reaffirmed^ ^Rating Suspension Revoked IUP Jindal Metals & Alloys Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 140 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 16 CR) Jewel Consumer Care Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 236.2 Assigned JK Tyre & Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 22308 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 1,913.97) JK Tyre & Industries Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2000 Reaffirmed /CARE A2 M. K. Products LT Bk Fac CARE B 65.9 Assigned MA Bhagwati Sugar Mill Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 181.6 Assigned MP Highways Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 2350 Revised from CARE BBB- Paul & Company Steel Merchants Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 165 Reaffirmed Ramky Elsamex Hyderabad Ring Road Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 2770.9 Reaffirmed Sea Lord Containers Ltd LT Bk Fac- TL CARE AA-(SO) 511.9 Reaffirmed Sea Lord Containers Ltd LT Bk Fac- CARE AA-(SO) 35 Reaffirmed Proposed CP Vaibhav Enterprises LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 180 Assigned Voltamp Transformers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 100 Reaffirmed Voltamp Transformers Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA- /CARE 2332.7 Reaffirmed A1+ (reduced from Rs.252.79 crore) Welspun Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) - - Withdrawn Welspun Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE A+ (SO) 3000 Reaffirmed Welspun Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac (Non CARE AA- (SO) 750 Reaffirmed fund based) Welspun Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac (Non CARE BBB (SO) 2000 Reaffirmed fund based) Zydex Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 171.5 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.