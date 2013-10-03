Oct 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of October 1, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ahimsa Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 55 Assigned Clariant Chemicals (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 300 Reaffirmed (Non-fund Based) (removed from CreditWatch) Colors Textiles Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 (SO) 90 Reaffirmed Gujarat State Petronet Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Essar Steel India Ltd CP/ST Debt CARE A3 - Withdrawn^ (CP/STD) (Standalone) ^ CARE has withdrawn the rating assigned to the CP issue aggregating Rs.125 crore of ESIL, as the CP has not been placed and there is no outstanding amount against the same Gtc Oilfield Services Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 (SO) 110 Reaffirmed^ ^Rating Suspension Revoked Jsl Lifestyle Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 12.5 Reaffirmed Msm Steels Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 68 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 2.80cr) Rajendra Engineering Udyog Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Assigned Sks Microfinance Ltd. Series A PTCs CARE A1+ (SO) - Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ahimsa Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 125.4 Assigned Alba Asia Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 345.6 Revised from CARE BB Alba Asia Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 200 Revised from A4 CARE BB/CARE A4 Bhagyoday Agro Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B 77.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from 8.40cr) Bhilai Scan & Research Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- (SO) 836.8 Reaffirmed (increased from Rs.33.68 crore) Clariant Chemicals (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 950 Reaffirmed (removed from Credit Watch) Colors Textiles Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ (SO) 1314 Revised from CARE BBB (SO) Creativeline Cotspin Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ (SO) 105.5 Revised from CARE BBB Essar Steel India Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE D 315000 Revised from CARE BBB- /CARE A3 Essar Steel India Ltd NCD* CARE D 5250 Revised from CARE BBB (SO) * Backed by a letter of comfort from Essar Global Limited Exult Agency Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac CARE B+/CARE A4- Suspended Gmmco Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 6400 Revised from CARE AA+ (enhanced from 325.87cr) Gmmco Ltd Long/ ST Bk Fac CARE AA/CARE 4000 Revised from A1+ CARE AA+/ CARE A1+ (enhanced from 350.00cr) Gspc Distribution Networks Ltd NCDs (NCD) issue CARE AA+ (SO) 5000 Reaffirmed Gtc Oilfield Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- (SO) 401.2 Reaffirmed^ ^Rating Suspension Revoked Gujarat State Petronet Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 9995.4 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 1214.53cr) Gujarat State Petronet Ltd. LT Bond issue CARE AA+ 7000 Assigned Gujarat State Petronet Ltd. LT / ST Bk Fac CARE AA+/CARE 2000 Reaffirmed A1+ (Reduced from 300.00cr) Hazaribagh Ranchi Expressway Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 6718.6 Revised from CARE BBB (reduced from 688.18cr) Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd Zero Coupon NCD CARE A- (SO) 9825.9 Reaffirmed (ZCD) -II# #backed by letter of comfort from Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL, rated CARE A) Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 194949.1Continues to be on credit watch (enhanced from 16,935.56cr) Jsl Lifestyle Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Revised from CARE BB Lotus Integrated Texpark Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB (SO)* 312.9 Revised from CARE BBB- * Rating is backed by letter of undertaking of Trident Limited (Trident) to meet the shortfall in repayment of term loan by the Lotus Integrated Texpark Limited (LITP). Lotus Integrated Texpark Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 98 Revised from (SO)** CARE BBB ** backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Trident Limited Lotus Processors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ (SO) 65.1 Revised from CARE BBB Magma Itl Finance Ltd Series A1 PTCs CARE AA (SO) - Assigned Magma Itl Finance Ltd Series A2 PTCs CARE AA (SO) - Assigned Magma Itl Finance Ltd Second Loss CARE BBB (SO) - Assigned Facility (SL) Msm Steels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 677.1 Revised from CARE B (Enhanced from 41.93cr) Niki Agro Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 117 Assigned Rajendra Engineering Udyog Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 54.5 Assigned Ramkrupa Ginning & Pressing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 200 Reaffirmed (reduced from 20.30cr) Satyam Home Furnishing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ (SO) 32.4 Revised from CARE BBB Surendra Commercial & Exim Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE B/CARE A4 - Suspended Surya Cotspin Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB- - Suspended Yojaka (India) Pvt.Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE A4- Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.