Oct 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of October 3, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amitara Overseas Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Assigned Ankalesh Textile Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 30 Assigned Damodar Indsutries Ltd ST Bk Fac - Non CARE A3 100 Assigned Fund based Educational Development Trust ST Bk Fac CARE A3 20 Assigned Essar Steel India Ltd CP/ST Debt CARE A3 - Withdrawn^ (CP/STD) (Standalone) -^ CARE has withdrawn the rating assigned to the CP issue aggregating Rs.125 crore of ESIL, as the CP has not been placed and there is no outstanding amount against the same. Expectations (Imp & Exp) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 170 Assigned Hitech Grain Processing Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 340 Reaffirmed Indore Composite Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.1.00 crore) Kargwal Enterprises Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 120 Revised from CARE A4+ (reduced from 15.00 CR) Kridhan Infra Solutions Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Assigned Laxmi Board And Paper Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac NFB CARE A3 80 Reaffirmed Mayur Uniquoters Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 505 Reaffirmed Rohit Ferro Tech Ltd ST Bk Fac FB CARE A3 150 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 10.00 CR) Rohit Ferro Tech Ltd ST Bk Fac NFB CARE A3 4730 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 344.50 CR) Sahni Sales Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2 Assigned Shri Madhur Food Proucts Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 110 Assigned Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd STD Programme CARE A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed (including CP) Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed Strategic Outsourcing Services Pvt LtdST Bk Fac CARE A3 50 Reaffirmed Sumit Enterprises ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2 Assigned Vijay Steel Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 75 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 5.00 CR) VKS Gormi Udotgarh Corridor Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+(SO) 17.6 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agarwal Tmt Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 435 Assigned Amitara Overseas Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 107.2 Assigned Amitara Overseas Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 7.5 Assigned A4 Ankalesh Textile Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1120 Assigned Arthos Breweries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 142.6 Assigned Asan Memorial Association LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Assigned Axtel Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 127.5 Reaffirmed Axtel Industries Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 160 Reaffirmed A3+ Cholamandalam Investment And Finance Perpetual Debt CARE AA- 500 Assigned Company Ltd Instruments Damodar Indsutries Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL CARE BBB- 326 Assigned Damodar Indsutries Ltd LT Bk Fac - Fund CARE BBB- 700 Assigned based Educational Development Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 271.3 Assigned Essar Steel India Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE D 31500 Revised from CARE BBB- /CARE A3 Essar Steel India Ltd NCD* CARE D 5250 Revised from CARE BBB (SO) * Backed by a letter of comfort from Essar Global Limited Fox Light & Grip (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 90 Assigned Greenway Building Materials India Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 110 Assigned Ltd Hinduja Healthcare Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac TL CARE BBB 990 Reaffirmed Hitech Grain Processing Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 490 Reaffirmed Indian Hospitex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE BBB+(SO) 80 Assigned @Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Keimed Private Ltd. (rated CARE BBB+) Indore Composite Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 185 Reaffirmed Kargwal Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 192.3 Revised from CARE BB+ (enhanced from 19.13 CR) Kridhan Infra Solutions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 20 Assigned Laxmi Board And Paper Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac FB CARE BBB 250 Reaffirmed Laxmi Board And Paper Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac TL CARE BBB 37.2 Reaffirmed Mayur Uniquoters Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 539.2 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.37.54 crore) Mayur Uniquoters Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A+ /CARE 180 Reaffirmed A1+ Navayuga Dhola Infra Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 3200 Reaffirmed Paschal Formwork India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 120 Revised from CARE BBB- PNC Bareilly Nainital Highways Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 4600 Assigned Rohit Ferro Tech Ltd LT Bk Fac TL CARE BBB 6097.3 Reaffirmed (reduced from 652.60 CR) Rohit Ferro Tech Ltd LT Bk Fac FB CARE BBB 2000 Reaffirmed (reduced from 258.75 CR) Rohit Ferro Tech Ltd LT Bk Fac NFB CARE BBB 215 Reaffirmed (reduced from 20.50 CR) Rohit Ferro Tech Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac FB CARE BBB / A3 5000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from301.25 CR) Rohit Ferro Tech Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac NFB CARE BBB / A3 350 Reaffirmed (reduced from 43.50 CR) Royal Proptech Ltd NCD CARE B 30 Assigned Sahni Sales Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 60 Assigned Shri Madhur Food Proucts Pvt Ltd. Shri Madhur Food Proucts Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 70 Assigned Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd LT Infrastructure CARE AA- 248.9 Reaffirmed Bond Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd Secured Redeemable CARE AA- 50 Reaffirmed Bonds (Series I) Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd Secured Redeemable CARE AA- 4280 Reaffirmed Bonds (Series II) Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd Secured Redeemable CARE AA- 2000 Reaffirmed Bonds (Series III) Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd Proposed Secured CARE AA- 500 Reaffirmed Redeemable Bonds (Series III) Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd Secured Redeemable CARE AA- 4617.7 Reaffirmed Bonds (Series IV) Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd Proposed Secured CARE AA- 352.3 Reaffirmed Redeemable Bonds (Series IV) Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd Secured Redeemable CARE AA- 2535.9 Reaffirmed Bonds (Series V) Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd Proposed Secured CARE AA- 2215.2 Reaffirmed Redeemable Bonds (Series V- Tranche I) Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd Proposed Secured CARE AA- 2000 Reaffirmed Redeemable Bonds (Series VII- Tranche I) Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd Proposed Secured CARE AA- 1000 Reaffirmed Redeemable Bonds (Series VII- Tranche II Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd Unsecured CARE AA- 500 Reaffirmed Subordinated Tier II NCD (Series I) Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd Unsecured CARE AA- 2000 Reaffirmed Subordinated Tier II NCD (Series II) Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd Unsecured CARE AA- 500 Reaffirmed Subordinated Tier II NCD (Series III) Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd Unsecured CARE AA- 2500 Reaffirmed Subordinated Tier II NCD (Series IV) Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd Unsecured CARE AA- 2500 Reaffirmed Subordinated Tier II NCD (Series V) Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd Unsecured CARE AA- 2564.9 Reaffirmed Subordinated Tier II NCD (Series VI) Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd Proposed Unsecured CARE AA- 2435.1 Reaffirmed Subordinated Tier II NCD (Series VI) Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd Proposed Unsecured CARE AA- 2500 Reaffirmed Subordinated Tier II NCD (Series VII) Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 120169.1Reaffirmed (enhanced from 10,582.02 CR) Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd Proposed Secured CARE AA(SO) 2000* Reaffirmed Redeemable Bonds (Series VI) * proposed to be partially backed by fixed deposit to the extent of 22.5% State Bank Of Hyderabad Lower Tier II BondsCARE AAA 7100 Reaffirmed State Bank Of Hyderabad Upper Tier II BondsCARE AAA 17500 Reaffirmed State Bank Of Hyderabad Perpetual Bonds CARE AAA 6850 Reaffirmed Strategic Outsourcing Services Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 130 Reaffirmed Sumit Enterprises LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 49 Assigned Transstroy Trichy-Karaikudi Tollways LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1870 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Undercarriage And Tractor Parts Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB 420 Assigned Ltd Undercarriage And Tractor Parts Pvt LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 70 Assigned Ltd A4 Vijay Steel Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 15 Reaffirmed VKS Gormi Udotgarh Corridor Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+(SO) 250 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 