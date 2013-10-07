Oct 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of October 4, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alang Ship Breaking Corporation ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 260 Reaffirmed Amalgamated Bean Coffee Trading Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 783 Reaffirmed Amalgamated Bean Coffee Trading Ltd CP/ STD # CARE A1+ 500 Reaffirmed #standalone Amalgamated Bean Coffee Trading Ltd ST Fac from FIs CARE A1+ 20 Reaffirmed Bhikkamal Chhotelal Exim Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 613.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.57.00 crore) Capital First Ltd ST Debt Programme CARE A1+ 9000 Reaffirmed Dhanlaxmi Solvex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 1335.2 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.78.00 cr) Eastern Bearings Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 80 Assigned IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd. ST Bk Fac - TL CARE A1 6500 Reaffirmed IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd. ST Bk Fac - TL CARE A / 6200 Reaffirmed CARE A1 Jamipol Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 10 Assigned JSW Infrastructure Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 100 Revised from CARE A2+ Kays Jewels Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 60 Reaffirmed Kriti Industries (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 30 Assigned P. Patel Ship Breaking Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 580 Reaffirmed Panchmahal Steel Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 920 Reaffirmed Suwarna Buildcon Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Assigned The Indian Hotels Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 545 Reaffirmed (reduced from 170cr) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aashirwad Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 132 Assigned Alang Ship Breaking Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE BB 30 Reaffirmed Amalgamated Bean Coffee Trading Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 1950 Reaffirmed Amalgamated Bean Coffee Trading Ltd LT Fac from FIs CARE A+ 1126 Reaffirmed Amalgamated Bean Coffee Trading Ltd NCD CARE A+ 500 Reaffirmed Anubhav Hydel Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE BBB- (SO) 350 Assigned In-principle Bengal Aerotropolis Projects Ltd. LT Bk Fac - TL CARE BBB- 3300 Reaffirmed Bergweff Organic India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 114.4 Revised from CARE BB- Bhikkamal Chhotelal Exim Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 75 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.6.50 crore) Capital First Ltd Perpetual Debt CARE AA 1500 Reaffirmed Capital First Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 45000 Reaffirmed Capital First Ltd NCD CARE AA+ 10500 Reaffirmed Capital First Ltd Non Convertible CARE AA+ 2000 Reaffirmed Subordinated Debentures Central Bank Of India CD Programme - 300000 On notice of withdrawal Central Bank Of India Upper Tier II CARE AA- 22850 Reaffirmed Bonds Central Bank Of India Lower Tier II BondsCARE AA 14373 Reaffirmed Cimaron Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE BBB- (SO) 420 Assigned In-principle @ to be backed by an unconditional irrevocable corporate guarantee of Grenko Energies Private Limited (GEPL, rated CARE BBB-) to the extent of rated amount. Delhi Duty Free Services Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A- 2153.2 Revised from CARE BBB+ Delhi Duty Free Services Pvt. Ltd. LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A-/CARE 120 Revised from A2+ CARE BBB+/CARE A2 Dhanlaxmi Solvex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 98 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.13.34 cr) Dhanlaxmi Solvex Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 1730 Reaffirmed A4+ (enhanced from Rs.126.00 cr) Dr.Agarwal'S Eye Hospital Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 315.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 26.32 cr) Eastern Bearings Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 111.4 Assigned Eastern Bearings Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE 5 Assigned A4+ GMR Energy Ltd Non Cumulative CARE BBB+ (SO) 2708 Reaffirmed Redeemable Preference Share (RPS) # #RPS holds unconditional and irrevocable short fall undertaking from GMR Holdings Ltd, (GHL) backed by the Non Disposable Undertaking (NDU) agreement on equity shares of GMR Infrastructure Ltd. (GIL) held by GHL such that these give a cover of at least 2 times the outstanding amounts under the facility GMR Energy Ltd NCDs (NCD) @ CARE BBB+ (SO) 7880 Reaffirmed (Reduced from796.0 cr)@ NCDs holds unconditional and irrevocable short fall undertaking from GIL backed by NDU agreement on 19% equity shares of GEL and GMR GMR Infrastructure (Mauritius) Ltd LT Bk Fac @ CARE BBB+ (SO) 3264 Reaffirmed (reduced from 403.09 cr) @ backed by Unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by GMR Infrastructure Ltd. (GIL) #GBP denominated term loan HIM Kailash Hydro Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE BBB- (SO) 300 Assigned In-principle (@ to be backed by an unconditional irrevocable corporate guarantee of Grenko Energies Private Limited (GEPL, rated CARE BBB-) to the extent of rated amount Homeland Energy Group Ltd LT Bk Fac @ CARE BBB+ (SO) 192 Reaffirmed (reduced from 159.54 cr) Hydro Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE BBB- (SO) 350 Assigned In-principle @ to be backed by an unconditional irrevocable corporate guarantee of Grenko Energies Private Limited (GEPL, rated CARE BBB-) to the extent of rated amount. IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd. LT Bk Fac - TL CARE A 6500 Reaffirmed IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd. NCD CARE A 10000 Reaffirmed Jamipol Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE AA- /CARE 190 Assigned A1+ Jamipol Ltd LT Bonds CARE AAA 12660 Reaffirmed Jamipol Ltd Proposed Tax-free CARE AAA 10000 Assigned Bond Issue JSW Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 2509 Revised from CARE A (reduced from 265 Cr) Kays Jewels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 112.3 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.11.45 crore) Kriti Industries (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 532.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.56.82 crore) Kriti Industries (India) Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 858.5 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 (enhanced from Rs.85.36 crore) Lands End Properties Ltd NCD CARE AA+ (SO) 5210 Reaffirmed (reduced from 525 cr) Lokmangal Mauli Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE B+ 1834.7 Revised from CARE B Mentor India Ltd LT Bk Fac^ CARE BB 200 Reaffirmed ^Rating suspension revoked Narayan Developers LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Assigned P. Patel Ship Breaking Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB 60 Reaffirmed Panchmahal Steel Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 600 Reaffirmed Quatrro Global Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 226.9 Revised from CARE BBB (reduced from 24.72 Cr) Quatrro Global Services Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/CARE 300 Revised from A3+ CARE BBB/CARE A3 Scope E-Knowledge Centre Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ (SO) 46.7 Revised from CARE BBB (SO) (reduced from 6.78 cr) Shree Sai Developers LT Fac CARE B+ 100 Assigned Shree Siddhi Vinayak Creations Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE B 100 Assigned Sri Jaibalaji Steel Rolling Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 225.9 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 25.27 crore) Sri Sai Krishna Hydro Energies Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac@ CARE BBB- (SO) 650 Assigned In-principle (@ to be backed by an unconditional irrevocable corporate guarantee of Grenko Energies Private Limited (GEPL, rated CARE BBB-) to the extent of rated amount Suwarna Buildcon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 130 Assigned Tarela Power Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE BBB- (SO) 420 Assigned In-principle (@ to be backed by an unconditional irrevocable corporate guarantee of Grenko Energies Private Limited (GEPL, rated CARE BBB-) to the extent of rated amount Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac- CC CARE A 40 Reaffirmed Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd ST Bk Fac- BG/LOC CARE A 310 Reaffirmed Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac- TL CARE A+ (SO) 980 Assigned Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac- TL CARE A+ (SO) 2448.2 Reaffirmed The Indian Hotels Co. Ltd LT NCD (Series I CARE AA+ 15860 Reaffirmed to VII) The Indian Hotels Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 2130 Reaffirmed (increased from 200 cr) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)