Oct 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of October 7, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alok Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 18055 Revised from CARE A1 Ask Home Furnishing Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 22 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 1.50cr) Bhagawati Cools Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Reaffirmed Bhagawati Development Services Pvt LtdST Bk Fac CARE A4 17.5 Reaffirmed B.S. Securities ST Bk Fac - - Suspended Creative Portico Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 150 Assigned (Non-Fund based) Coimbatore Integrated Waste ManagementST Bk Fac CARE D 50 Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd Dbl Sardarpur Badnawar Tollways Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 42 Reaffirmed Dbl Silwani Sultanganj Tollways Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 60.5 Reaffirmed Deekay Impex ST Bk Fac CARE A4 130 Reaffirmed Deekay Pine Board Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 130 Reaffirmed Deepak Power Storage Enterprises ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned Electromech Material Handling Systems ST Bk Fac CARE A3 700 Revised from Pvt Ltd A3+ Greenply Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 5650 Placed under Credit Watch Greenply Industries Ltd ST Debt (including CARE A1 450 Placed under CP)* Credit Watch Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 22000 Reaffirmed Ltd. (enhanced from Rs.1800 crore) Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals ST Debt / CP issue CARE A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Ltd. (STD/CP) on a standalone basis Jaigad Power Transco Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 800 Reaffirmed Jsw Energy Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 43270 Reaffirmed Jsw Energy Ltd. ST NCD/CP issue CARE A1+ 7000 Reaffirmed Jsw Power Trading Company Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 1000 Reaffirmed Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd. ST Debt / CP CARE A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed Issue**# ** carved out of working capital limits; # Outstanding as on August 31, 2013 Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd. ST Debt / CP Issue CARE A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Koc Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 80 Assigned Kovai Medical Center And Hospital Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 130 Reaffirmed Lalsons Plyboard Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed M. P. Veneers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 97 Revised CARE A4+ Pentokey Organy (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 95 Assigned (Non-Fund Based) Raj West Power Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 4500 Reaffirmed Rushil Décor Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 240 Reaffirmed Seven Star Steels Ltd Long / ST Bk Fac CARE A3 (SO) 15 Revised from CARE A4 Sree Saravana Engineering Bhavani Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4 150 Assigned Ltd Sun-N-Sand Hotels Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 15 Reaffirmed Vidhani Veneers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 48 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alok Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 97804.6 Revised from CARE A Alok Industries Ltd LT Instrument - NCDCARE BBB 2000 Revised from CARE A Alok Industries Ltd LT Instrument - NCDCARE BBB 3000 Revised from CARE A Alok Industries Ltd LT Instrument - NCDCARE BBB 5000 Revised from CARE A Anaya Gems Inc. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2168.8^ Revised from CARE BBB- (SO) ^Dollar denominated facilities of USD 40 million converted using exchange rate, 1USD= Rs.54.22 Antrix Diamond Exports Pvt. Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 3600 Reaffirmed A3 Ask Home Furnishing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 178.8 Revised from CARE B+ (enhanced from 12.37cr) Astha Projects India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 519.9 Reaffirmed (reduced from 53.22cr) Avirat Cotton Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 200 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.13 crore) Baid Leasing And Finance Company Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 120 Assigned Balaji Filaments Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE A4- Suspended Bhagawati Cools Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 165.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.15.84 crore) Bhagawati Development Services Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE B+ 68 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 5.56 crore) Birla Power Solutions Ltd Bk Fac CARE C /CARE A4 Suspended Biyani Shikshan Samiti LT Bk Fac CARE BB 173.2 Assigned Brahmmas Agro Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE BBB- 145 Reaffirmed Brahmmas Agro Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB- 73.4 Reaffirmed Reduced from 10.03cr) Coimbatore Integrated Waste ManagementLT Bk Fac CARE D 127.1 Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd Creative Portico Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE BBB 400 Assigned Dbl Sardarpur Badnawar Tollways Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 700 Reaffirmed Dbl Silwani Sultanganj Tollways Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 980 Reaffirmed Deekay Impex LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 15 Reaffirmed Deekay Pine Board Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 25 Reaffirmed Deepak Power Storage Enterprises LT Bk Fac CARE B- 82.1 Assigned Divi'S Laboratories Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 740 Reaffirmed (reduced from 104cr) Divi'S Laboratories Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE AA+ /CARE 1400 Reaffirmed A1+ (enhanced from 115cr) Electromech Material Handling Systems LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 350 Revised from Pvt Ltd CARE BBB Ghcl Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 9553.2 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.968.45 crore) Ghcl Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 9980 Reaffirmed A3 Gmr Chennai Outer Ring Road Pvt Ltd LT FB Bk Fac# CARE BBB+ (SO) 7167.8 Revised from CARE BBB-(SO) # backed by unconditional and irrevocable undertaking to fund GCORRPL's obligation towards debt servicing through an additional sponsor support agreement by GMR Infrastructure Ltd and GMR Highways Ltd Gmr Chennai Outer Ring Road Pvt Ltd LT Non-fund Bk Fac@CARE BBB+ (SO) 691.4 Reaffirmed @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable Corporate Guarantee of GMR Infrastructure Ltd Greenply Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 6004.5 Placed under Credit Watch Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 4650 Reaffirmed Ltd. Gurudeo Exports Corporation Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 250 Assigned / A4 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.19.50 crore) Jaigad Power Transco Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 4324.7 Reaffirmed Jsw Energy Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 29713.9 Reaffirmed Jsw Energy Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE AA- 18000 Reaffirmed Jsw Energy Ltd. LT NCD issue - 2 CARE AA- 22800 Reaffirmed Jsw Power Trading Company Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 500 Reaffirmed Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE AA 8000 Reaffirmed Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd. NCD Issue CARE AA 1150 Reaffirmed Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd. LT / ST Bk Fac CARE AA /CARE 50650 Reaffirmed A1+ Koc Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 269.5 Assigned Kovai Medical Center And Hospital Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1927.2 Revised from CARE BBB (reduced from 212.06) Kushal Fiber LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 152.5 Assigned Lalsons Plyboard Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 10 Reaffirmed M. P. Veneers Pvt Ltd LT/ Short -term Bk CARE BB/CARE A430 Revised from Fac CARE BB+/ CARE A4+ Pegma Resources Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 136 Assigned Pentokey Organy (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB- 19.6 Assigned Pentokey Organy (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE BBB- 90 Assigned Raj India Auto Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 120 Assigned Raj West Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 51570.5 Reaffirmed Rajeshree Cot Fiber LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 150 Assigned Rushil Décor Ltd NCD (NCDs)# - - Withdrawn # The rating has been withdrawn as the company has not placed the above NCDs Rushil Décor Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 980.3 Reaffirmed Sai Retail India LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 60 Assigned Seven Star Steels Ltd LT Fac CARE BBB- (SO) 580 Revised from CARE BB- Shivam Castor Products Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 159.3 Revised from CARE B- (reduced from Rs.16.20 crore) Shreenathji - Udaipur Tollway Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac# CARE BBB-/CARE 8400 Assigned A3 # Term loan of Rs.840 crore is divided in two tranches. First tranche (RTL-I) is of Rs.445 crore and Second tranche (RTL-II) is of Rs.295 crore. RTL-II has put option which can be exercised by lenders after 15 years from appointed date Sim Diam Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE BB+ 1300 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.50.00 crore) Sree Saravana Engineering Bhavani Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB 83.6 Assigned Ltd Stci Finance Ltd. Secured NCDs CARE AA 3000 Reaffirmed Stfcl'S Direct Assignment Dec '09 Vi Assignee Payouts CARE AAA (SO) - Withdrawn Stfcl'S Direct Assignment Dec '09 Vi Liquidity Facility CARE AAA (SO) - Withdrawn Stfcl'S Direct Assignment Dec '09 Vi Second Loss CARE BBB (SO) - Withdrawn Facility Stfcl'S Direct Assignment Feb '10 I Assignee Payouts CARE AAA (SO) - withdrawn Stfcl'S Direct Assignment Feb '10 I Second Loss CARE BBB (SO) - Withdrawn Facility Stfcl'S Direct Assignment Mar '10 Iv Assignee Payouts CARE AAA (SO) - withdrawn Stfcl'S Direct Assignment Mar '10 Iv Second Loss CARE BBB (SO) - Withdrawn Facility Sundaram Bnp Paribas Home Finance Ltd NCDs - Series X CARE AA+ 5000 Assigned (Proposed) Sun-N-Sand Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 105.1 Reaffirmed Tapovan International School LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 53.6 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.7.18 crore) Universal Industrial Equipments And LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 250 Reaffirmed Technical Services Pvt Ltd Vidhani Veneers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 10 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 