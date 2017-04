Oct 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of October 8, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ace Footmark Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 60 Assigned Ace Tyres Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 66.3 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 0.25) Amarjyoti Dall Mill ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Assigned Ambuja Intermediates Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 340 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.26.00 CR) Asansol Polyfabs Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Facility CARE A4 5 Assigned (Fund based) Asansol Polyfabs Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Facility CARE A4 3 Assigned (Non Fund based) Bahdl Hospitality Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 500 Assigned (Non-Fund Based) Bharat Serums & Vaccines Ltd ST Bk Fac NFB CARE A2+ 265 Revised from CARE A2 Bhushan Power & Steel Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 29000 Reaffirmed Bhushan Power & Steel Ltd CP/STD/NCD (carved CARE A1 7500 Reaffirmed out of sanctioned working capital limits) Bhushan Power & Steel Ltd ST Unsecured Loans CARE A2+ 17000 Reaffirmed Bhushan Power & Steel Ltd STD/CP/NCD CARE A2+ 5000 Reaffirmed (standalone) Dbl Sitamau Suwasara Tollways Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 26.5 Reaffirmed East India Petroleum Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 1.3 Reaffirmed Eros International Media Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 10 Reaffirmed Eros International Media Ltd CP /Shortterm Debt CARE A1+ 1500 Assigned Exel Rubber Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 351.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 10.15) Farmax India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 20 Reaffirmed Gujarat Raffia Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned Hariom Polypacks Ltd ST Bk Facility CARE A4 2.5 Assigned (Non Fund based) HBL Power Systems Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 5048 Reaffirmed (reduced from 509.80 CR) Impex Ferro Tech Ltd ST Bk Fac NFB CARE D 1620 Revised from CARE A4 Orissa Manganese And Minerals Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non CARE A2+ 780 Placed under Fund Based) Credit Watch Power Grid Corporation Of India Ltd ST Borrowing CARE A1+ 43000 Reaffirmed Programme for FY14 Power Grid Corporation Of India Ltd ST Borrowing CARE A1+ 25000 Reaffirmed Programme for FY13 Power Grid Corporation Of India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 26500 Reaffirmed Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 225 Reaffirmed Shree Ganesh Jewellery House (I) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 36950 Revised from CARE A1+ Shree Ganesh Jewellery House (I) Ltd ST Debt (including CARE A3+ 4000 Revised from CP) CARE A1 Siddh Sai Developers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 48 Assigned Srk Constructions And Projects Pvt LtdST Bk Fac CARE A3 1420 Assigned Stanadyne Amalgamations Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 50 Reaffirmed The Andhra Pradesh Paper Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac NFB@ CARE A1+(SO) 600 Reaffirmed @ backed by Letter of Comfort from International Paper Company, USA The Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd CP (Standalone) CARE A1 300 Reaffirmed The Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A1+ 3750 Reaffirmed The Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd CP (Carved out) CARE A1+ 400 Reaffirmed The Sandesh Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 350 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 55 CR) Vilas Polymer Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 41.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 3.10 CR) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ace Footmark Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 207.8 Assigned Ace Tyres Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 460 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 24.50) Ahmedabad Ring Road Infrastructure LtdLT Bk Fac CARE A- 3768 Revised from (Existing TL) CARE A Ahmedabad Ring Road Infrastructure LtdLT Bk Fac (New TL)#CARE A- 6329 Assigned #First tranche of the new sanctioned term loan of Rs.632.90 crore has to be utilized towards fully prepaying the old term loan (amount outstanding on August 31, 2013 being Rs.376.80 crore). Total long-term loans (upon prepayment of existing facilities) shall not exceed Rs.632.90 crore including incremental debt upto Rs.253 crore Amarjyoti Dall Mill LT Bk Fac CARE B 50 Assigned Ambuja Intermediates Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 280.2 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.18.01 CR) Asansol Polyfabs Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Facility CARE BB 50 Assigned (Fund based) Bahdl Hospitality Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB- 1000 Assigned Bahdl Hospitality Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE BBB- 500 Assigned Bharat Serums & Vaccines Ltd LT Bk Fac TL CARE A- 511.3 Revised from CARE BBB+ Bharat Serums & Vaccines Ltd LT Bk Fac FB CARE A- 660 Revised from CARE BBB+ Bhushan Power & Steel Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 206500 Reaffirmed Chhabra Autolink Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 74.5 Assigned Dbl Sitamau Suwasara Tollways Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 470 Reaffirmed East India Petroleum Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 450 Reaffirmed Era Infra Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 30489.3 Revised from CARE BB+ Era Infra Engineering Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE D 20000 Revised from CARE BB+ /CARE A4 Era Infra Engineering Ltd LT NCDs (NCD) - CARE D 2860 Revised from (aggregate) CARE BB+ Eros International Media Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 3393.3 Reaffirmed Eros International Media Ltd Proposed NCDs CARE A+ 3500 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 200.00 CR) Esaf Microfinance & Investments Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 3500 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 150 CR) Exel Rubber Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B- 95 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 5.00 cr) Farmax India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 1084.9 Reaffirmed Gail (India) Ltd LT Bond issue CARE AAA 7500 Reaffirmed Gail (India) Ltd LT/ST* Bk Fac CARE AAA /CARE 12500 Reaffirmed A1+ * the amount of rated Short-term Bank Facilities is maximum up to Rs.500 crore, within this amount Gujarat Raffia Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 152.5 Assigned Guru Security Force Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 10 CR) Hariom Polypacks Ltd LT Bk Facility (TL)CARE BB- 95 Assigned Hariom Polypacks Ltd LT Bk Facility CARE BB- 42.5 Assigned (Fund based) Hbl Power Systems Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 4814.8 Revised from CARE BBB+ (reduced from 656.50 CR) Himachal Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 350 Reaffirmed Himachal Energy Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 730 Reaffirmed /CARE A3+ (enhanced from 43 CR) Impex Ferro Tech Ltd LT Bk Fac TL CARE D 350.3 Revised from CARE B+ (reduced from 40.43) Impex Ferro Tech Ltd LT Bk Fac FB CARE D 470 Revised from CARE B+ Impex Ferro Tech Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac FB CARE D 350 Revised from CARE B+/A4 Maharashtra Eastern Grid Power LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 33000 Reaffirmed Transmission Co. Ltd Maruti Gems LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 80 Assigned A4 Orissa Manganese And Minerals Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE A- 9123 Placed under Credit Watch Orissa Manganese And Minerals Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE A- 1080 Placed under Based) Credit Watch Power Grid Corporation Of India Ltd LT Borrowing CARE AAA 110000 Reaffirmed Programme for FY14 Power Grid Corporation Of India Ltd LT Borrowing CARE AAA 135000 Reaffirmed Programme for FY13 Power Grid Corporation Of India Ltd LT Borrowing CARE AAAA 107000 Reaffirmed Programme for FY12 Power Grid Corporation Of India Ltd LT Borrowing CARE AAAA 63680 Reaffirmed Programme for FY11 Power Grid Corporation Of India Ltd LT Borrowing CARE AAAA 54150 Reaffirmed Programme for FY10 Power Grid Corporation Of India Ltd LT Borrowing CARE AAAA 36975 Reaffirmed Programme for FY09 Power Grid Corporation Of India Ltd LT Bonds Issue CARE AAAA 14200 Reaffirmed (Series XXVI & XXVII) Power Grid Corporation Of India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AAAA 15433.3 Reaffirmed Rajasthan Antibiotics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 422.9 Revised from CARE BBB- (enhanced from 32.88 CR) Rajesh Machine Tools Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 73.5 Assigned Rajesh Machine Tools Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 20 Assigned A4 Ratnagiri Gas And Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 91270.1 Revised from CARE BB+ Sarthi Construction LT Bk Fac CARE BB 19.8 Assigned Sarthi Construction LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 95.8 Assigned A4 Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 703 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs.78.53 CR) Shree Ganesh Jewellery House (I) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1500 Revised from CARE A+ Shree Ganesh Jewellery House (I) Ltd NCD (Series I - CARE BBB+ 500 Revised from Tranche I) CARE A+ Shree Ganesh Jewellery House (I) Ltd NCD (Series I - CARE BBB+ 500 Revised from Tranche II) CARE A+ Shree Ganesh Jewellery House (I) Ltd NCD (Series I - CARE BBB+ 1500 Revised from Tranche III) CARE A+ Shree Ganesh Jewellery House (I) Ltd NCD (Series II) CARE BBB+ 1000 Revised from CARE A+ Shree Ganesh Jewellery House (I) Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/CARE 2550 Revised from A3+ CARE A+ / CARE A1+ Siddh Sai Developers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 90 Assigned Srk Constructions And Projects Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 300 Assigned Stanadyne Amalgamations Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 346.7 Reaffirmed Stanadyne Amalgamations Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 450 Reaffirmed A2+ The Andhra Pradesh Paper Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac TL @ CARE AA(SO) 1060 Reaffirmed (reduced from 129 CR) @ backed by Letter of Comfort from International Paper Company, USA The Andhra Pradesh Paper Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac FB@ CARE AA(SO) 600 Reaffirmed @ backed by Letter of Comfort from International Paper Company, USA The Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 2000 Reaffirmed The Sandesh Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 600 Reaffirmed Thermal Powertech Corporation India LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 55730 Revised from CARE BBB- Vilas Polymer Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 62.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 4.00 CR) Vishwa (Dwarka - Okha) Road Links Pvt LT Bk Fac -TL CARE BB+ 800 Assigned Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)