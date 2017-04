Oct 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of October 9, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Andhra Cements Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 500 Assigned Compuage Infocom Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 3133.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.325.05 Cr) Ennore Tank Terminals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 149 Revised from CARE A3 (enhanced from 12.00 Cr) Greenpark Hotels And Resorts Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 20 Reaffirmed Kross Manufacturers (I) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 600 Revised from CARE A4 (enhanced from 1.00 crore) Maervelous Metals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 0.50 Cr) MRF Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 5500 Reaffirmed Oracle Granito Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 90 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.15.0 crore) Paramount Minerals And Chemicals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 503.7 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.39.37 crore) Punjab National Bank CD Programme CARE A1+ 600000 Reaffirmed REI Agro Ltd. ST Fac CARE A2 100 Revised from CARE A1 REI Agro Ltd. CP/STD (carved out CARE A2 3000 Revised from of working capital CARE A1 limit) (reduced from 900 Cr) Sunflag Iron & Steel Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 3250 Reaffirmed The Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 350 Reaffirmed Visa Steel Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5400 Reaffirmed (reduced from 1,100 Cr) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Andhra Cements Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 9240 Assigned Compuage Infocom Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1522 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 140.50 Cr) Ennore Tank Terminals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2851 Revised from CARE BBB- (enhanced from 285.00 Cr) Greenpark Hotels And Resorts Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed Greenpark Hotels And Resorts Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB+ 437.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from 47.50 Cr) Jag Heet Exports Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 600 Revised from CARE BB+ Jasubhai Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 3.7 Revised from CARE B+ Jasubhai Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE D 1650 Revised from CARE B+/ CARE A4 Kross Manufacturers (I) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 409.9 Revised from CARE BB (reduced from 42.27 crore) Maervelous Metals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 96.4 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 7.23 Cr) MP Jaypee Coal Ltd LT Fac@ CARE A (SO) 4300 Assigned In-principle MRF Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 12000 Reaffirmed MRF Ltd NCD Issue CARE AAA 5000 Reaffirmed MRF Ltd Proposed TL/NCD CARE AAA 1000 Reaffirmed Issue Series I MRF Ltd NCD Issue Series IICARE AAA 2000 Reaffirmed Newrise Healthcare Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 750 Reaffirmed Oracle Granito Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 333.1 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.55.76 crore) Panacea Biotec Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 9719.3 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 905.60 Cr) Panacea Biotec Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B/CARE A4 1423.3 Reaffirmed (reduced from 285.00 Cr) Paramount Minerals And Chemicals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 64.5 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs.7.65 crore) Paramount Minerals And Chemicals Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 30 Reaffirmed A3 Punjab National Bank Lower Tier II BondsCARE AAA 5000 Reaffirmed Punjab National Bank Upper Tier II BondsCARE AAA 65000 Reaffirmed Punjab National Bank Perpetual Bonds CARE AAA 26630 Reaffirmed Punjab National Bank Upper/ lower Tier CARE AAA 30000 Reaffirmed II Bonds Quippo Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A (SO) 78.5 Reaffirmed (Facility 2)* * backed by put option from Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd. (SIFL) Quippo Energy Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A 100 Reaffirmed (Facility 3)* (SO)/CARE A1 (SO) * backed by put option from Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd. (SIFL) Quippo Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- (SO) 575 Revised from (Facility 1)# CARE BBB- # backed by letter of comfort from SIFL Quippo Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 38.2 Reaffirmed Rachana Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 120.2 Assigned Rachana Infrastructure Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/ 205 Assigned CARE A4 REI Agro Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 3514 Revised from CARE A (enhanced from 332.7 Cr) REI Agro Ltd. Outstanding NCDs CARE BBB+ 5545 Revised from CARE A (reduced from 582.5 Cr) REI Agro Ltd. LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ / 42500 Revised from CARE A2 CARE A / CARE A1 REI Agro Ltd. Proposed NCDs - - Withdrawn REI Agro Ltd. STD (incl. CP)* - - Withdrawn Road Infrastructure Development CompanLT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 15527.6 Reaffirmed Of Rajasthan Ltd Shristi Hotel Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB (SO) 2000 Reaffirmed (reduced from 225.00 Cr) Shristi Housing Development Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB (SO) 500 Reaffirmed Shristi Infrastructure Development LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 500 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Shristi Infrastructure Development LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 200 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd A3 Stamlo Hotels Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB (SO) 400 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 38.99 crore) Stamlo Hotels Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE BBB (SO) 40 Assigned Sunflag Iron & Steel Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2768.4 Reaffirmed Sunflag Iron & Steel Co. Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/CARE 4100 Reaffirmed A2 The Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 1400 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 137.62 cr.) V C Motors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 160 Assigned Visa Steel Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 23804.8 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 1,297.81 Cr) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)