Oct 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of October 10, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Allied Blenders & Distillers Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 75 Reaffirmed (Non-fund Based) Amman-Try Sponge & Power Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Atul Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 880 Reaffirmed Atul Ltd. CP (CP) CARE A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Cesc Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Cesc Ltd ST Debt (including CARE A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed CP)* Dhunseri Petrochem & Tea Ltd (Dptl); LT Bk Fac CARE A1+ 8618 Reaffirmed Dhunseri Petrochem & Tea Ltd (Dptl); ST Debt (inc CP) CARE A1+ 1000# Reaffirmed # aggregate of CP/STD and other working capital borrowings be within the sanctioned working capital limits Hema Dyeing & Printing Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 1 Reaffirmed Jindal Oil & Fats Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 300 Reaffirmed Kg Denim Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1193.2 Reaffirmed Kk Continental Trade Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 500 Reaffirmed Kp Textiles (Coimbatore) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 139.2 Assigned Mahaprabhu Steels Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Facility CARE A4 2 Assigned Metcon India Realty And InfrastructureST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sahaj E-Village Ltd. ST Bk Fac# CARE A1 (SO) 38 Reaffirmed (reduced from 5.00cr) ,# backed by letter of comfort from SIFL Sanjeev Auto Parts Manufacturers Pvt LST Bk Fac CARE A2 45.6 Reaffirmed (Non-fund Based) Sarvotam Fuels And Minerals India Pvt.ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Assigned Ltd. Shubham Coke And Coal India Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Assigned Subh Laxmi Syntex Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5.5 Assigned Suyash Motors (Unit Of Paton LogisticsST Bk Fac CARE A4 12.5 Assigned Services Pvt Ltd) Syndicate Bank CD CARE A1+ 200000 Reaffirmed Vanita Cold Storage ST Bk Fac CARE A4 174.5 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alex Extrusions Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 363.1 Assigned Allied Blenders & Distillers Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB- 289.3 Reaffirmed Allied Blenders & Distillers Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE BBB- 1950 Reaffirmed Amman-Try Sponge & Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 144 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 16.55cr) Atlanta Ropar Tollways Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BB+ 1340 Reaffirmed Atul Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 3432 Reaffirmed Axis Bank Ltd. Lower Tier II BondsCARE AAA 100000 Reaffirmed Balram Cotton Industries Bk Fac CARE B - Suspended Cesc Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 9054 Reaffirmed (reduced from 1,015.0cr) Dhunseri Petrochem & Tea Ltd (Dptl); Proposed NCD (NCD) - 1000 Withdrawal* *Not placed Dhunseri Petrochem & Tea Ltd (Dptl); LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 6096.7 Reaffirmed Dhunseri Petrochem & Tea Ltd (Dptl); LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A+/CARE 6000 Reaffirmed A1+ Ghasiram Gokalchand Ship Breaking YardLT Bk Fac-Fund CARE BB 600* Reaffirmed Based * Sub limit of LC limits of Rs.110 crore Ghasiram Gokalchand Ship Breaking YardLong/ST Bk Fac- CARE BB /CARE 1100 Reaffirmed Fund/Non Fund BasedA4 Hema Dyeing & Printing Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 53.8 Revised from CARE BB Jindal Oil & Fats Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 30 Reaffirmed Jyothy Laboratories Ltd CP / ST Debt - - Withdrawn Jyothy Laboratories Ltd CP / ST Debt - - Withdrawn (Carved Out) Jyothy Laboratories Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE AA- 4128* Reaffirmed *Outstanding as on June 30, 2013 Jyothy Laboratories Ltd LT Bk Fac (CC) CARE AA- 800 Reaffirmed Jyothy Laboratories Ltd LT NCD** CARE AA- 500 Reaffirmed **The long-term NCDs is having tenor of three years with bullet repayment at the end of the third year from the date of allotment. Jyothy Laboratories Ltd LT NCD^ CARE AA- 650 Reaffirmed ^ The long-term NCDs is having tenor of two years with bullet repayment at the end of the second year from the date of allotment Kg Denim Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 660.4 Revised from CARE C Kg Denim Ltd LT/Shortterm Bk FacCARE BB-/CAREA4177.2 Reclassified from Short term to Long Term/Short term Kk Continental Trade Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 30 Reaffirmed Kp Textiles (Coimbatore) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 409.2 Assigned Lotus Infrarealty Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 490 Reaffirmed Mahaprabhu Steels Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Facility CARE B 151 Assigned Metcon India Realty And InfrastructureLT Bk Fac CARE BB 165 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Orange Renewable Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - FB - TLCARE BBB- 900 Assigned Orange Renewable Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - FB - CCCARE BBB- 41.1 Assigned Sahaj E-Village Ltd. LT Bk Fac* CARE AA- (SO) 600 Revised from CARE A (SO) * backed by put option from Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd. (SIFL) Sanjeev Auto Parts Manufacturers Pvt LLT Bk Fac (FB) CARE A- 280 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 18.00) Sanjeev Auto Parts Manufacturers Pvt LLT Bk Fac (TL) CARE A- 144.9 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 10.51) Sarvotam Fuels And Minerals India Pvt.LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 150 Assigned Ltd. Shubham Coke And Coal India Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 95 Assigned Subh Laxmi Syntex Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 71.7 Assigned Subh Laxmi Syntex Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 104 Assigned CARE A4 Suyash Motors (Unit Of Paton LogisticsLT Bk Fac CARE B 97 Assigned Services Pvt Ltd) Syndicate Bank Upper Tier II BondsCARE AA 8197 Reaffirmed Syndicate Bank Perpetual Bonds CARE AA 7730 Reaffirmed Syndicate Bank Lower Tier II BondsCARE AA+ 22000 Reaffirmed Tibrewala Electricals LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 195 Reaffirmed Uniply Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 281.3 Revised from CARE BB+ (enhanced from 23.02cr) Uniply Industries Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/ 330 Revised from CARE A4 CARE BB+/ CARE A4+ (enhanced from 30.00cr) Vanita Cold Storage LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 6.1 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)