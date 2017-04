Nov 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of November 8, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anupam Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 14 Reaffirmed Kyori Oremin Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1700 Reaffirmed Manaksia Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1+% 4130 Manaksia Ltd. ST Debt (including CARE A1+% 1250 CP) - standalone * * ML has given an undertaking that Cash Credit limit will not be utilised to the extent of STD utilisation Oopal Diamond ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 200 Reaffirmed ARO Granite Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1218 Reaffirmed Atishay Infotech Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 20 Reaffirmed Balaji Polysacks Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Bhushan Energy Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 6750 Reaffirmed Clayris Ceramics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed Igarashi Motors India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 400 Revised from CARE A3+ Igarashi Motors India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 100 Revised from CARE A2+ (SO)$ $-based on credit enhancement in the form of corporate guarantee from erstwhile promoter, HBL Power Systems Ltd. Subsequent to change in promoter, the guarantee was released. Jordan Construction ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Reaffirmed JSW Steel Ltd CP issue CARE A1+ 15000 Assigned KPC Projects Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 50 Reaffirmed Lambda Therapeutic Research Ltd ST Bk CARE A1 20 Reaffirmed Metro Shoes Ltd ST CP issue CARE A1+ 150 Reaffirmed Ocean Ceramics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Reaffirmed PCM Cement Concrete Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Assigned Pee Aar International Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 274 Reaffirmed Pradeep Metals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 400 Reaffirmed Rana Engineering Co ST Bk Fac CARE A4 32.5 Reaffirmed Reform Ferro Cast Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 50 Reaffirmed Relaxo Footwears Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 600 Revised from CARE A2+ Russaka Ply India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 125 Reaffirmed Sabar Flex Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Reaffirmed Sabari Constructions Technologies Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Assigned Ltd Shanthi Feeds Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 30.76 Reaffirmed Shikhar Foods Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.2 Reaffirmed Simec Indus Resources Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1300 Assigned Sunlex Fabrics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1.8 Assigned Vandana Global Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1470 Revised from CARE A3 Veparseva Healthcare Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.4 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anupam Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 45.9 Reaffirmed JSL Architecture Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 391 Revised from CARE BB+ Kyori Oremin Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 550 Reaffirmed Manaksia Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE AA % 3592 Manaksia Ltd. Issuer Rating CARE AA (IS)% - Adani Power Rajasthan Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 66220 Assigned Adani Power Rajasthan Ltd. LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 22000 Assigned A3 Agribiotech Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 95.3 Reaffirmed Alex Astral Power Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB+ (SO) - Suspended Alex Spectrum Radiation Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB+ (SO) - Suspended Ambika Diamonds Bk Fac - - Suspended Aristo Realty Developers Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 500 Assigned ARO Granite Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 119 Reaffirmed Atishay Infotech Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 19.8 Reaffirmed Ayyappa Hydro Power Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 600 Reaffirmed (reduced from 65cr) Baharampore Farakka Highways Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 5611.7 Reaffirmed Balaji Polysacks Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 85.3 Reaffirmed Bhushan Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 17855.1 Reaffirmed Biltech Building Elements Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 700 Reaffirmed Chandan Steel Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB- - Suspended /CARE A3 Clayris Ceramics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 411 Reaffirmed Farakka Raiganj Highways Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 7167.9 Reaffirmed Godhani Impex LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Havmor Ice Cream Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A- 386.9 Reaffirmed Igarashi Motors India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 312.1 Assigned Igarashi Motors India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 332.2 Revised from CARE BBB+(SO)$ (Reduced from 38.28cr) $-based on credit enhancement in the form of corporate guarantee from erstwhile promoter, HBL Power Systems Ltd. Subsequent to change in promoter, the guarantee was released. Igarashi Motors India Ltd Long/Short-term Bk CARE BBB+/CARE 100 Revised from Fac A2+ CARE BBB+ (SO) / CARE A2+SO)$ $-based on credit enhancement in the form of corporate guarantee from erstwhile promoter, HBL Power Systems Ltd. Subsequent to change in promoter, the guarantee was released. Indostar Capital Finance Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE AA- 15000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.1,235 crore) Indostar Capital Finance Pvt Ltd NCDs CARE AA- 4500 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.365 crore) Jordan Construction LT Bk Fac CARE BB 75 Reaffirmed KPC Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 900 Reaffirmed KPC Projects Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 160 Reaffirmed Lambda Therapeutic Research Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 358.2 Revised from CARE A Lambda Therapeutic Research Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A+ 200 Revised from CARE A / CARE A1 Mohan Milk Foods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60 Assigned Nigam Cold Storage Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 48.3 Revised from CARE D Nish Developers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1500 Assigned Ocean Ceramics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 64.3 Reaffirmed PCM Cement Concrete Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 150 Assigned Pradeep Metals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 244.5 Reaffirmed Rana Engineering Co LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 60 Reaffirmed Reform Ferro Cast Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 775.3 Reaffirmed Reform Ferro Cast Pvt Ltd Long / Short- term CARE D 65 Reaffirmed Bk Fac Relaxo Footwears Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 2350.6 Revised from CARE A- Religare Finvest Ltd. LT Debt CARE AA- 15000 Reaffirmed Russaka Ply India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 33.6 Revised from CARE BB Sabar Flex Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB 77.7 Reaffirmed Sabari Constructions Technologies Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB 215.6 Assigned Ltd Sahara Housingfina Corporation Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 335 Reaffirmed Shanthi Feeds Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 97.83 Reaffirmed Shikhar Foods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 Reaffirmed Shikhar Foods Pvt Ltd Long / Short- term CARE B+ /CARE 5 Reaffirmed Bk Fac A4 Shiv Shakti Ginning And Pressing Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 171.2 Revised from Ltd CARE B Shree Ganesh Jewellery House (I) Ltd Bk Fac/instruments CARE BBB+ - Suspended /CARE A3+ Shriram City Union Finance Ltd NCDs Issue (NCD) CARE AA 2000 Assigned Shroff Oil Manufacturing Company Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB 70 Reaffirmed Ltd Sify Software Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB- (SO) - Withdrawn /CARE A3 (SO) Simec Indus Resources Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 300 Assigned SKS Netgate Llp LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 397.3 Assigned Solutrean Building Technologies Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 500 Assigned State Bank Of Travancore Lower Tier II BondsCARE AAA 2350 Reaffirmed State Bank Of Travancore Upper Tier II CARE AAA 2000 Reaffirmed Bonds (Series I) State Bank Of Travancore Upper Tier II CARE AAA 3000 Reaffirmed Bonds (Series II) State Bank Of Travancore Upper Tier II CARE AAA 5000 Reaffirmed Bonds (Series III) State Bank Of Travancore Perpetual Bonds CARE AAA 1000 Reaffirmed (Series I) State Bank Of Travancore Perpetual Bonds CARE AAA 2000 Reaffirmed (Series II) STCI Finance Ltd. Secured NCDs CARE AA 2000 Assigned Sunlex Fabrics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 236.5 Assigned Timber Trail Travel Today Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE B+ - Withdrawn Vandana Global Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1006 Revised from CARE BBB- Vandana Global Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ 350 Revised from CARE BBB- Varaha Infra Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 2176.7 Reaffirmed Varaha Infra Ltd Long / Short- term CARE BBB /CARE 5600 Reaffirmed Bk Fac A3 Veparseva Healthcare Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 178.3 Assigned Wasan Auto Sales Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 80 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 