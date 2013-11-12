Nov 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of November 11, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- AB Global Trade Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 250 Reaffirmed Anu Tufts International Bk Fac CARE A4 Suspended Arun Oil Trade ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ (SO) 150 Reaffirmed (reduced from 60 Cr) Asia Pacific Resources Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 300 Revised from CARE A4 BSR Cancer Hospital Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac # CARE A3 (SO) 10 Assigned # The facility is having credit enhancement in the form of unconditional & irrevocable corporate guarantee from BSR Super Speciality Hospital Ltd for the entire debt servicing obligation of the rated bank facilities Crest Merchandise Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 250 Revised from CARE A4 Delta Infralogistics (Worldwide) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned Divy Rollform Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned Hari Construction & Associates Pvt LtdST Bk Fac CARE A3 100 Revised from CARE A4+ Hatsun Agro Product Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 800 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 63.28 Cr) Indison Agro Foods Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 950 Revised from CARE A3 Infrastil Global Impex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 350 Revised from CARE A4 Jai Maa Sharda Agro And Rice Mills PvtST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Assigned Ltd Kaleesuwari Refinery Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 744 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 60.0 Cr) Karuna Telelink Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac* CARE A3+ (SO) 2.5 Assigned In-principle *based on the proposed credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of Karuna Management Services Pvt Ltd (KMSPL-rated CARE BBB KEI Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 860 Revised from CARE A2 KEI Industries Ltd CP* CARE A3+ 300 Revised from CARE A2 * Carved out of working capital limits Lord Ganesh Enterprise Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 70 Assigned Mott Macdonald Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 270 Reaffirmed Nandi Vardhana Textile Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Assigned Nutan Ispat & Power Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac (Fund CARE A4+ 15 Assigned based) Nutan Ispat & Power Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non CARE A4+ 115 Assigned Fund based) Raseshwari Metallics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 7.5 Assigned R E Cables And Conductors Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 270 Assigned Royalline Resources Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 350 Reaffirmed Saregama India Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 10 Reaffirmed (reduced from 2.3 Cr) Shri Mahavir Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 155 Assigned (Non-fund Based) Steelcast Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 200 Reaffirmed Strata Geosystems India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Supreme Tex Mart Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 140 Reaffirmed Tata Communications Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 14243.1 Reaffirmed Tata Communications Ltd ST Debt CARE A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed Welmade Locking Systems Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 3.5 Revised from CARE A3 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- AB Global Trade Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 20 Reaffirmed Amit Mines Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 70 Reaffirmed Anveshan Textile Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 351 Revised from CARE BB+ ARL Infratech Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 399.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.44.27 crore) ARL Infratech Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 140 Reaffirmed /CARE A2 Arohan Financial Services P.Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB- 1000 Revised from CARE BB+ Arun Oil Trade LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ (SO) 100 Reaffirmed Arvindbhai Bechardas Jewellers Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 600 Reaffirmed Bhushan Aviation Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 180.8 Revised from CARE BBB- (reduced from 22.74 Cr) BSR Cancer Hospital Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac # CARE BBB- (SO) 100 Assigned # The facility is having credit enhancement in the form of unconditional & irrevocable corporate guarantee from BSR Super Speciality Hospital Ltd for the entire debt servicing obligation of the rated bank facilities Delta Infralogistics (Worldwide) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 140 Assigned Divy Rollform Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 66.4 Assigned Elecon Engineering Company Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 3252.1 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.275.21 crore) Elecon Engineering Company Ltd NCD (NCD) - I CARE A+ 250 Reaffirmed Elecon Engineering Company Ltd NCD - II CARE A+ 250 Reaffirmed (proposed) (reduced from Rs.75 cr) Elecon Engineering Company Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE A+/CARE 2112.5 Reaffirmed A1+ Hari Construction & Associates Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 20 Revised from CARE BB+ Hatsun Agro Product Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 4114.8 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 359.00 Cr) Hindupur Steel & Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 210 Assigned Indison Agro Foods Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 507.7 Revised from CARE BBB- Indison Agro Foods Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 300 Revised from A4+ CARE BBB- / CARE A3 Jai Maa Sharda Agro And Rice Mills PvtLT Bk Fac CARE B+ 89.9 Assigned Ltd Jai Mata Dee Construction Bk Fac CARE BB Suspended Jitf Water Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 2100 Reaffirmed Kaleesuwari Refinery Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1512 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 68.66 Cr) Kaleesuwari Refinery Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 667 Reaffirmed /CARE A2+ (enhanced from 652.55 Cr) Karuna Telelink Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE BBB (SO) 37.5 Assigned In-principle *based on the proposed credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of Karuna Management Services Pvt Ltd (KMSPL-rated CARE BBB KEI Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 5538.8 Reaffirmed Lord Ganesh Enterprise Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 72.5 Assigned Madhu Silica Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 489 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.16.32 crore) Madhu Silica Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE AA-/CARE 250 Reaffirmed A1+ Malegaon Manmad Kopergaon LT Bk Fac CARE BBB (SO) 1481.2 Revised from Infrastructure & Toll Roads Pvt Ltd CARE BBB+ (SO) Mott Macdonald Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 120 Reaffirmed Nandi Vardhana Textile Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 224.3 Assigned Nutan Ispat & Power Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BB+ 210 Assigned based) R E Cables And Conductors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 320 Assigned Raseshwari Metallics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60 Assigned Ritesh Tradefin Ltd Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE Suspended A4 Saregama India Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 470 Revised from CARE BBB (reduced from 49.2 Cr) Shree Samleswari Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 74.9 Assigned Shri Mahavir Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE B- 4905.3 Assigned Shri Mahavir Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE B- 439.7 Assigned Sion Panvel Tollways Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 13160.7 Reaffirmed Steelcast Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 686.3 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 64.96 crore) Steelcast Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 930 Reaffirmed /CARE A3+ Strata Geosystems India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 162.1 Reaffirmed Supreme Tex Mart Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 3425.3 Reaffirmed Tata Communications Ltd NCD CARE AA+ 8000 Reaffirmed Tata Communications Ltd Issuer Rating CARE AA+ (Is) Reaffirmed Tata Communications Payment Solutions Bk Fac CARE AA+ (SO) 870 Reaffirmed Ltd Welmade Locking Systems Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 142.1 Revised from CARE BBB- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 