Nov 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of November 12, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bawa Float Glass Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 60 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 3cr) Best Corporation Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 222.1 Assigned Essar Oil Ltd ST Bk Fac (Invoice CARE A2 (SO)^ 17000 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac) ^ The rating of invoice discounting facility derives comfort from the credit quality of the underlying receivables and the escrow account structure that has been implemented by Essar Oil Ltd. (EOL), to service the liability towards HDFC Bank arising out of discounted invoices. The credit rating is subject to EOL ensuring compliance with the escrow account structure. The rating is constrained by the structure not being bankruptcy remote. Essar Oil Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 135150 Reaffirmed Global Jewellery Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Assigned Kasim Textile Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Assigned L&T Infrastructure Finance Company LtdCP / STD CARE A1+ 30000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.2500 crore) La Opala Rg Ltd. Short- term Bk Fac CARE A1+ 38 Revised from CARE A2+ Ratnakala Exports Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 34 Assigned Rayana Paper Board Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 6.6 Revised from CARE A4 Surya Boards Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 45 Reaffirmed Texplas Lifestyle India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 4 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bawa Float Glass Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 40 Reaffirmed A3+ Best Corporation Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1434 Assigned Biostadt India Ltd LT/ST WC limits CARE BBB+/CARE 650 Reaffirmed (FB/non-fund based)A2 Birla Cotsyn (India) Ltd. Bk Fac CARE D - Suspended Birla Surya Ltd. Bk Fac CARE D - Suspended Essar Oil Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 58778.4 Reaffirmed Global Jewellery Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 65 Assigned Greenko Energies Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Greenko Energies Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 70 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Kasim Textile Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 293.2 Assigned L&T Infrastructure Finance Company LtdNCD CARE AA+ 10000 Assigned L&T Infrastructure Finance Company LtdLT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 105000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.8500 crore) L&T Infrastructure Finance Company LtdNCD CARE AA+ 49500 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.5800 crore) LA Opala Rg Ltd. Long -term Bk Fac CARE A+ 297.3 Revised from CARE A- (reduced from 47.98) LA Opala Rg Ltd. Long / Short- term CARE A+/CARE 50 Revised from Bk Fac A1+ CARE A-/CARE A2+ Ratnakala Exports Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1100 Reaffirmed Ravi Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 35 Assigned Rayana Paper Board Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 249.7 Revised from CARE BB+ (Reduced from 30.59cr) Shri Vinayank Enterprises & Property LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 75 Assigned Solarfield Energy Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac CARE BBB 1937 Revised from CARE BBB- Surya Boards Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 250 Revised from CARE B+ Texplas Lifestyle India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B- 99.2 Assigned Texplas Lifestyle India Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE B-/CARE A41 Assigned VEE AAR Associates LT Bk Fac CARE BB 380 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)