Nov 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of November 13, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ajeet & Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Reaffirmed (reduced from 5 CR) Ajmera Pharmasure Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 18 Reaffirmed Ankur Biochem Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac - LC/BG CARE A3 10 Assigned Cox & Kings Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 1450 Reaffirmed Cox & Kings Ltd CP (Standalone) CARE A1+ 2750 Reaffirmed Cox & Kings Ltd CP (Carved Out) CARE A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed EMT Megatherm Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 300 Assigned Family Credit Ltd CP CARE A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 500 CR) Indian Railway Finance Corporation ST Market CARE A1+ 60000 Reaffirmed Ltd Borrowing Programme (FY15) Khurana Coal Sales ST Bk Fac CARE A4 17 Assigned L&T Finance Ltd CP / ST Debt CARE A1+ 60000 Reaffirmed programme (enhanced from 5500 CR) L&T Housing Finance Ltd CP CARE A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 300 CR) NTPC Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 48000 Reaffirmed Pragati Agri Products Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 35 Assigned Ramoji Granite Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Reaffirmed [Reduced from 5.00 CR] Rohit Ferro Tech Ltd ST Bk Fac (FB) CARE A4 150 Revised from CARE A3 (enhanced from 10.00 CR) Rohit Ferro Tech Ltd ST Bk Fac (NFB) CARE A4 4730 Revised from CARE A3 (enhanced from 344.50 CR) Sanmar Foundries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 200 Reaffirmed Skyway Rmc Plants Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 200 Reaffirmed Success Exim Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 150 Assigned Tbea Energy (India) Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1000 Assigned Usha Martin Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 26250 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 2,425 Cr) Usha Martin Ltd ST debt programme CARE A1+ 5500 Reaffirmed (including CP)* (enhanced from 450 Cr)* carved out of working capital bank limit Usha Martin Ltd ST debt programme CARE A1+ - Withdrawn (including CP) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ajeet & Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB 110 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 10 CR) Ajmera Pharmasure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 82 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 6.50 CR) Ankit Gems Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 2200 Reaffirmed Ankur Biochem Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL CARE BBB- 530 Assigned Ankur Biochem Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - CC CARE BBB- 180 Assigned Appu International LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 87.2 Assigned Appu International Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 22.5 Assigned A4+ Bharuch Dahej Railway Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2260 Assigned Cox & Kings Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 2654.8 Reaffirmed Cox & Kings Ltd NCD CARE AA- 8000 Reaffirmed DNK Roshans Departmental Stores Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 200 Assigned Ltd EMT Megatherm Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 200 Assigned EMT Megatherm Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 150 Assigned Family Credit Ltd LT Borrowing CARE AA 25000 Reaffirmed programme (enhanced from 2,000 CR) Family Credit Ltd NCD CARE AA 10000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 500 CR) Hinduja National Power Corporation LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BBB 41590 Reaffirmed Indian Railway Finance Corporation LtdMarket Borrowing CARE AAA 46700 Reaffirmed Programme (FY07) Indian Railway Finance Corporation LtdMarket Borrowing CARE AAA 52400 Reaffirmed Programme (FY08) Indian Railway Finance Corporation LtdMarket Borrowing CARE AAA 72000 Reaffirmed Programme (FY09) Indian Railway Finance Corporation LtdMarket Borrowing CARE AAA 91700 Reaffirmed Programme (FY10) Indian Railway Finance Corporation LtdMarket Borrowing CARE AAA 9120 Reaffirmed Programme (FY11) Indian Railway Finance Corporation LtdMarket Borrowing CARE AAA 205943.8Reaffirmed Programme (FY12) Indian Railway Finance Corporation LtdMarket Borrowing CARE AAA 150000 Reaffirmed Programme (FY13) Indian Railway Finance Corporation LtdLT Market CARE AAA 151030 Reaffirmed Borrowing Programme (FY14) Indian Renewable Energy Development TBs CARE AAA(SO) 21000 Reaffirmed Agency Ltd Jetpur Somnath Tollways P Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 7120 Reaffirmed K. Girdharlal International Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 5500 Reaffirmed Khurana Coal Sales LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 52.5 Assigned L&T Finance Ltd NCD CARE AA+ 33600 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 2360 CR) L&T Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 11000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 600 CR) L&T Housing Finance Ltd NCD CARE AA 12500 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 500 CR) Narola Gems LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 400 Revised from /CARE A3 CARE BB+/CARE A4+ (enhanced from 11 CR) NTPC Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 567770 Reaffirmed NTPC Ltd LT Bonds CARE AAA 98755 Reaffirmed NTPC Ltd LT Bonds* CARE AAA 5000 Assigned *Series XLVIII and Series XLIX Olive Tree Retail Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Assigned Oriental Bank Of Commerce Upper Tier II BondsCARE AA 12000 Reaffirmed Oriental Bank Of Commerce Perpetual Bonds CARE AA 8500 Reaffirmed Oriental Bank Of Commerce Lower Tier II BondsCARE AA+ 22000 Reaffirmed Pragati Agri Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 60 Assigned Rai Singh Mahaveer Singh LT Bk Fac CARE B 55 Assigned Ramoji Granite Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 245.3 Revised from CARE BB [Reduced from 28.55 CR] Rohit Ferro Tech Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BB- 6097.3 Revised from CARE BBB (reduced from 652.60 Cr) Rohit Ferro Tech Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BB- 2000 Revised from based) CARE BBB (reduced from 258.75 Cr) Rohit Ferro Tech Ltd LT Bk Fac (NFB) CARE BB- 215 Revised from CARE BBB (enhanced from 20.50 Cr) Rohit Ferro Tech Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac(FB) CARE BB-/A4 5000 Revised from CARE BBB/A3 (enhanced from 301.25 Cr) Rohit Ferro Tech Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/A4 350 Revised from (NFB) CARE BBB/A3 (reduced from 43.50 Cr) Sanmar Foundries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1400 Reaffirmed Sanmar Foundries Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 350 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Skyway Rmc Plants Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 650 Reaffirmed Success Exim Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 50 Assigned Surya Vidyut Ltd LT Bk Fac -TL CARE BBB+ 1100 Assigned Tbea Energy (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1000 Assigned Tree House Education And Accessories LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE A- 667.9 Reaffirmed Ltd(enhanced from Rs.41.85 crore) Tree House Education And Accessories LT Bk Fac CARE A- 50 Reaffirmed Ltd (optionally convertible debenture) (Reduced from Rs.45.70 crore) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.