Nov 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of November 14, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ahuja Overseas ST Bk Fac CARE A4 75 Reaffirmed Bhaskar Steel & Ferro Alloy Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Assigned Impex Metal And Ferro Alloys Ltd ST Bk Fac (NFB) CARE A4 1651.8 Revised from CARE A3 Orient Press Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 120 Assigned Shah Brothers Ispat Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 790 Assigned Shree Shyam Road Carrier ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Assigned Singan Projects Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 450 Reaffirmed Sintex Industries Ltd ST Debt / CP CARE A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed (Carved Out) Sintex Industries Ltd ST Debt / CP CARE A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed (Standalone) Taj Sats Air Catering Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 20 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ahuja Overseas LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 4.1 Reaffirmed Anubhav Hydel Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE BBB-(SO) 350 Assigned @ backed by corporate guarantee of Grenko Energies Private Limited to the extent of the rated amount Bhaskar Steel & Ferro Alloy Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 926.2 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.30.35 crore) Equitas Finance Pvt Ltd NCD Issue Series CARE BBB 580 Assigned II (Proposed) Icici Prudential Capital Protection Close-Ended CARE AAAmfs - Assigned Oriented Fund V Plan A-F Capital Protection (SO) Oriented Fund Impex Metal And Ferro Alloys Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BB+ 810 Revised from CARE BBB- (reduced from 89.76 CR) Impex Metal And Ferro Alloys Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE BB+ 400 Revised from CARE BBB- Impex Metal And Ferro Alloys Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac (FB)CARE BB+/A4 1250 Revised from CARE BBB-/A3 Impex Metal And Ferro Alloys Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac (FB)CARE BB+/A4 450 Revised from CARE BBB-/A3 Jaora Nayagaon Toll Road Company Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 6128.1 Reaffirmed Ltd Kiah Lifestyle Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 600 Upgraded from CARE BBB- Kitty Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 136.7 Assigned Nainital Tarai Seeds Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 97.9 Reaffirmed (reduced from 9.81 CR) Orient Press Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 248.4 Assigned Orient Press Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 100 Assigned A3+ Rk Agarwal Agro Seeds Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 140.1 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 12.57 CR) Seeta Integrated Steel & Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 85 Reaffirmed Shah Brothers Ispat Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 210 Assigned Shree Shyam Road Carrier LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 54.2 Assigned Shri Hari Education And Charitable TruLT Bk Fac CARE B 52.6 Assigned Singan Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 200 Revised from CARE B- Sintex Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 25486.3 Revised from CARE AA+ Sintex Industries Ltd NCD CARE AA 6000 Revised from CARE AA+ Sintex Industries Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE AA /CARE 3000 Revised from A1+ CARE AA+ / CARE A1+ Taj Sats Air Catering Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 170 Reaffirmed (reduced from 22 CR) Tamil Nadu Generation And DistributionBond Issue* CARE A-(SO) 5309 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd * The bonds carry an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee for the repayment of principal and payment of interest from the Government of Tamil Nadu issued by Finance (Loans & Advances Cell) Department vide G.O. MsNo27 dated 28/01/2009 and GO MsNo278 dated 01/07/2009 respectively Tamil Nadu Transmission Corporation Bond Issue* CARE A-(SO) 691 Reaffirmed * The bonds carry an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee for the repayment of principal and payment of interest from the Government of Tamil Nadu issued by Finance (Loans & Advances Cell) Department vide G.O. MsNo27 dated 28/01/2009 and GO MsNo278 dated 01/07/2009 respectively Tamil Nadu Transmission Corporation Bond Issue* CARE A-(SO) 10000 Reaffirmed * The bonds carry an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee for the repayment of principal and payment of interest from the Government of Tamil Nadu issued by Finance (Loans & Advances Cell) Department vide G.O. MsNo27 dated 28/01/2009 and GO MsNo278 dated 01/07/2009 respectively Yes Bank Ltd Lower Tier II BondsCARE AA 35349 Reaffirmed Yes Bank Ltd Upper Tier II BondsCARE AA- 24026 Reaffirmed Yes Bank Ltd Perpetual bonds CARE AA- 5260 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.