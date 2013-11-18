Nov 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of November 15, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Athani Farmers Sugar Factory Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 865 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 5.00 Cr) Globe Panel Industries India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 10 Assigned Independent News Service Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 10 Revised from CARE A3 Juhi Alloys Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned KEC International Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 78500 Reaffirmed Prime Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 0.50 Cr) Roselabs Polymers Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 65 Revised from CARE A4 Rydak Syndicate Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 8 Assigned Sakal Papers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 660 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.51.00 crore) Sakal Papers Pvt Ltd CPs # CARE A1 500 Reaffirmed # carved out of fund-based working capital limits Tata Services Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 80 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 763.1 Revised from CARE BBB+ Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac (FB)CARE A- /CARE 2250 Revised from A2+ CARE BBB+ / CARE A2 Athani Farmers Sugar Factory Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1509.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from 199.50 Cr) Bank Of Maharashtra Upper Tier-II BondsCARE AA 8500 Reaffirmed Bank Of Maharashtra Perpetual Bonds CARE AA 2250 Reaffirmed Bank Of Maharashtra Tier-II CARE AA+ 4250 Reaffirmed Subordinated Bonds Benara Overseas Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 63.3 Assigned Globe Panel Industries India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 90 Assigned Independent News Service Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 330.5 Revised from CARE BBB- International Public School Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 64 Assigned Juhi Alloys Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 330 Reaffirmed Jyothy Laboratories Ltd Proposed LT NCD* CARE AA- 4000 Assigned KEC International Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 14004.4 Reaffirmed Lalchand Builders Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 133.6 Assigned Maihar Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 90 Assigned Millennium Starch India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 237.6 Assigned Modern Forgings & Alloys Industries Bk Fac CARE C /CARE A4 Suspended Navuthan Educational Trust LT Bk Fac CARE B 403 Assigned Prime Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 70.1 Revised from CARE C Priyadarshi Purnnada Automobile Pvt ST Bk Fac - Withdrawn Ltd Priyadarshi Purnnada Automobile Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 103.7 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from 6.06 Cr) Rasi Graphics Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE Suspended A4+ Rathna Offset Printers Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE Suspended A4+ Reliance Broadcast Network Ltd LT Bk Fac @ CARE AAA (SO) 120 Assigned @ Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Reliance Capital Limited Roselabs Polymers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 585 Revised from CARE B Rydak Syndicate Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 131.9 Assigned Sakal Papers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 801 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs. 80.51 crore) Sheth And Popat Enterprises LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 Assigned Shiv Health Foods Llp LT Bk Fac CARE BB 181.4 Reaffirmed State Bank Of Mysore Upper Tier II BondsCARE AAA 6400 Reaffirmed State Bank Of Mysore Perpetual Bonds CARE AAA 2600 Reaffirmed Sundaram Steels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 130.7 Assigned THDC India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 20000 Reaffirmed Valecha Kachchh Toll Roads Ltd Ltd LT Bk Fac @ CARE BBB+(SO) 3520 Revised from CARE BB+ @backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Valecha Engineering Limited -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)