Nov 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of November 18, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Advanta Ltd ST Bk Fac# CARE A1+ (SO) 294 Withdrawn # The ratings factor in credit enhancement in the form of a Letter of Comfort extended by United Phosphorus Limited (rated CARE AA+/A1+). Advanta Ltd CP# CARE A1+ (SO) 500 Withdrawn # The ratings factor in credit enhancement in the form of a Letter of Comfort extended by United Phosphorus Limited (rated CARE AA+/A1+). Advanta Ltd Short-TL CARE A2 750 Reaffirmed Ajanta Pharma Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 350 reaffirmed Ankit Metal & Power Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1030 Revised from CARE A3 Chetak Jainco Tollways Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ (SO) 19.4 Reaffirmed Chetak Mitra Tollways Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ (SO) 35.3 Reaffirmed Ganpati Enterprises ST Bk Fac CARE A4 220 Assigned Kandla Agro & Chemicals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 1950 Revised from CARE A4 Orient Cement Ltd. ST Instrument (CP) CARE A1+ 1000 Assigned Precise Automation & Control Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned Society For Higher Education And ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Assigned Practical Application Sonata Ceramica Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 17.5 Assigned Spc Chetak Tollways Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ (SO) 20.3 Reaffirmed The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Advanta Ltd NCD# CARE AA- (SO) 1470 Reaffirmed # The ratings factor in credit enhancement in the form of a Letter of Comfort extended by United Phosphorus Limited (rated CARE AA+/A1+). Advanta Ltd LT FB Limits CARE BBB+ 425 Reaffirmed Advanta Ltd LT Rupee TL CARE BBB+ 312.5 Reaffirmed Agropure Capital Foods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 250 Reaffirmed Ajanta Pharma Ltd. Long-TL CARE AA- 646 Revised from CARE A+ Ajanta Pharma Ltd. LT / ST Bk Fac CARE AA- /CARE 1200 Revised A1+ fromCARE A+/ Reaffirmed Ankit Metal & Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 6111.6 Revised from CARE BBB- Ankit Metal & Power Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 44.5 Revised from A4 CARE BBB-/ CARE A3 Chetak Jainco Tollways Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- (SO) 490 Reaffirmed Chetak Mitra Tollways Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- (SO) 599.4 Reaffirmed Dunn Foods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 407.1 Assigned Eca Infrastructure India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- (SO) 970.4 Reaffirmed Eca Infrastructure India Pvt Ltd LT/Shortterm Bk FacCARE A- 76.4 Reaffirmed (SO)/CARE A2+ (SO) Ganpati Enterprises LT Bk Fac CARE BB 30 Assigned Hindustan Dall & Flour Mills LT Bk Fac CARE BB 60 Reaffirmed Infoline Housing Finance Ltd NCD CARE AA- 5000 Assigned Infoline Housing Finance Ltd NCD# CARE AA (SO) 1450 Assigned #Backed by unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of India Infoline Ltd. Ircon International Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE AAA /CARE 31350 Reaffirmed A1+ Isa Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 101.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.11.98 crore) Jaypee Infratech Ltd LT Non-Convertible CARE A (SO) 4000 Reaffirmed Debenture - III# # backed by an unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by JAL Jaypee Infratech Ltd LT NCD - I* CARE A- (SO) 4000 Reaffirmed * backed by letters of comfort provided by Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL, rated CARE A/ CARE A1) Jaypee Infratech Ltd LT NCD - II* CARE A- (SO) 5000 Reaffirmed * backed by letters of comfort provided by Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL, rated CARE A/ CARE A1) Jaypee Infratech Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 66000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 5,950.27cr) Kandla Agro & Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 220 Revised from CARE BB Narandevi Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE D 57 Assigned Precise Automation & Control Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 25.9 Assigned Precot Meridian Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2683.3 Assigned Precot Meridian Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE 1450 Assigned BBB-/CAREA3 Rs Triveni Foods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Reaffirmed Shri Mahavir Pulses Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 85.3 Reaffirmed Society For Higher Education And LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 93.5 Assigned Practical Application Sonata Ceramica Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 65.5 Assigned Spc Chetak Tollways Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- (SO) 428.4 Reaffirmed Sumit Pragati Llp Proposed LT Bk CARE BB+ 500 Assigned Fac- CC Sysco Industries Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE B+ - Suspended Veeyu India Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB+ (SO) - WITHdrawn Vibhuti Organisers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE B+ - Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)