Nov 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of November 19, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apex Tarmac Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 350 Revised from CARE A4 (enhanced from 25 Cr) Astron Packaging Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 110 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.7.00 crore) Granules India Ltd ST Bk Fac - FB CARE A2 % 2507.2 Granules India Ltd ST Bk Fac - NFB CARE A2 % 1379.8 Gujarat Infrapipes Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 200 Revised from CARE A3+ Jindal Steel & Power Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 57998 Reaffirmed Jindal Steel & Power Ltd CPs Programme CARE A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed Nipani Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Venketeshudyog ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A R R Srinivasan And Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB 128.5 Assigned A R R Srinivasan And Sons LT Bk Fac CARE BB 127.5 Assigned Apex Tarmac Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 120 Revised from CARE BB Arrs Silks And Thangamaligai LT Bk Fac CARE BB 289.3 Assigned Arrs Thangamaligai Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 170 Assigned Astron Packaging Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 270 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.14.38 crore) Ceedeeyes Software Technology Park PvtLT Bk Fac CARE BB 337.5 Assigned Ltd Granules India Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL CARE BBB+ % 18.7 Granules India Ltd LT Bk Fac - FB CARE BBB+ % 66 (reduced from 257.32 CR) Gujarat Infrapipes Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 272.1 Revised from CARE BBB Indianoil Skytanking Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE AA- 17 Reaffirmed Indianoil Skytanking Ltd LT Bk Fac (Nonfund CARE AA- 200 Reaffirmed Based) Jai Sakthi Mills LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 93.2 Assigned Jindal Steel & Power Ltd NCD Programme-I CARE AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed Jindal Steel & Power Ltd NCD Programme-II CARE AA+ 10000 Reaffirmed Jindal Steel & Power Ltd NCD Programme-III CARE AA+ 16120 Reaffirmed Jindal Steel & Power Ltd NCD Programme-IV CARE AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed Jindal Steel & Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 148648.4Reaffirmed Lok Priya Buildwell Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 2139.8 Assigned New Lakshmi Jewellery LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Assigned Nipani Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 42 Reaffirmed Nipani Industries LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 21.5 Reaffirmed A4+ Nri Service And Educational Trust LT Bk Fac CARE B 33.8 Assigned Venketeshudyog LT Bk Fac CARE B- 100 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)