Nov 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of November 20, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Continental Warehousing Corporation ST Bk Fac (Non FB) CARE A2 600 Reaffirmed (Nhava Sheva) Ltd Dhanurdhar Processors Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1.8 Assigned Gati Kintetsu Express Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 200 Reaffirmed (reduced from 26.25cr) Gati Kintetsu Express Pvt Ltd CP@ CARE A2+ 350 Reaffirmed @carved out of working capital limits HDFC Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 231220 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.4,036 crore) KVS International Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Assigned Shivaks Impex Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Assigned Simplex Projects Ltd. ST Debt (including CARE A2 - Withdrawn CP)* * carved out of working capital limits Simplex Projects Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 3000 Revised from CARE A2 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Continental Warehousing Corporation LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB+ 2936.3 Reaffirmed (Nhava Sheva) Ltd (reduced from Rs. 315.13cr) Continental Warehousing Corporation LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed (Nhava Sheva) Ltd based) Dhanurdhar Processors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 222.3 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 14.36cr) Gati Kintetsu Express Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 2093.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from 240cr) HDFC Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE AAA 77510 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.6,555 crore) Joy Hotel & Resorts Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 650 Revised from CARE BB- KVS International Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 88.7 Assigned Mamta Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 155.4 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 15.00cr) Millennium Aero Dynamics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 60 Assigned Patna Buxar Highways Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 9850 Assigned Shivaks Impex Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 15 Assigned Simplex Projects Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 20550 Revised from CARE BBB+ Simplex Projects Ltd. Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 2200 Revised from A4+ CARE BBB+ / CARE A2 Suashish Diamonds Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 5250 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.