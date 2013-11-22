Nov 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of November 21, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anand Teknow Aids Engineering India LtST Bk Fac CARE A3 570 Revised from CARE A4 Asian Star Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac (Fund CARE A2+ 11825 Reaffirmed Based) Asian Star Jewels Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ (SO) 300 Reaffirmed Avaneetha Textiles Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 57.6 Reaffirmed Malladi Drugs And Pharmaceuticals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 185 Revised from CARE A4 Manidhari Gums & Chemicals ST Bk Fac CARE A4 190 Reaffirmed Manu Yantralaya Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 5 Assigned Phillips Carbon Black Ltd ST debt (including CARE A1 500 Revised from CP*) CARE A1+ *carved out of fund-based working capital bank limit Rourkela Steel Corporation ST Bk Facility CARE A4 14 Assigned Sify Technologies Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 400 Revised from CARE A3 Swastik Tungsten Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anand Teknow Aids Engineering India LtLT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 660 Revised from CARE BB Avaneetha Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 861.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.98.96 crore) Jabalpur Motors Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 205 Assigned Maa Shakumbri Devi Charitable Trust LT Bk Fac CARE B 72.5 Assigned Malladi Drugs And Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 992.9 Reaffirmed Manidhari Gums & Chemicals LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 13.2 Reaffirmed Manu Yantralaya Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 16.1 Reaffirmed Manu Yantralaya Pvt Ltd Long/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 68.5 Reaffirmed A3+ National Highways Authority Of India LT Capital Gain - - Withdrawn* Bonds * On account of redemption of bonds National Highways Authority Of India LT TFBs CARE AAA 100000 Reaffirmed National Highways Authority Of India LT TFBs CARE AAA 50000 Assigned Nikhil Sugar Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 90.7 Assigned Phillips Carbon Black Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 7953.7 Revised from CARE A+ (enhanced from 481.30cr) Phillips Carbon Black Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A/A1 18500 Revised from CARE A+ /CARE A1+ Rathi Industrial Corporation Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 310 Assigned A4 Rourkela Steel Corporation LT Bk Facility CARE B 45 Assigned Sify Technologies Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 4650 Revised from CARE BBB- Sify Technologies Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 250 Revised from A3+ CARE BBB- / CARE A3 Swastik Tungsten Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 124.6 Assigned Tdi Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BB 2641.7 Revised from CARE C (enhanced from 159.30) Tdi Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BB 500 - based) Tdi Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac(Non-fund CARE BB 1947.8 Revised from based) CARE C (enhanced from 141.03CR) Tdi Infrastructure Ltd NCD (NCD) CARE BB 5089.5 Revised from CARE C (reduced from 7CR) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 