Nov 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of November 22, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Cox Kings Ltd CP (Carved Out) CARE A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs.200 crore Energy Development Company Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A2 300 Reaffirmed Gagan Resources Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Facility CARE A4 40 Assigned Radico Khaitan Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 600 Rating placed on credit watch Rathod Jewellery Manufacturing Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE A4+ 270 Assigned Santoshi Barrier Film India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Facility CARE A4 10 Assigned Satyanarayan Tea Co. Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 87.5 Reaffirmed Techno Fab Manufacturing Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 365 Reaffirmed (reduced from 32.50 Cr) Waaree Energies Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 650 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Capri Global Capital Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1000 Assigned Cox Kings Ltd LT Bk Fac - Fund CARE AA- 3294.8 Reaffirmed Based enhanced from Rs.229 crore Energy Development Company Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Gagan Resources Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Facility CARE B+ 40 Assigned Ibd Nalanda Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 439.1 Reaffirmed (enhanced form 21.50 CR) Jsw Steel Processing Centres Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 307.7 Reaffirmed Jumbo Finvest (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 170 Revised from CARE BB (enhanced from Rs.15.00 crore) Maharashtra Water Conservation LT Bond (Series CARE BBB+(SO) 1.6 Withdrawal Corporation III Option -C) National Housing Bank Market Borrowing CARE AAA 67450 Reaffirmed Programme National Housing Bank Deposits under CARE AAA 12000* Assigned Rural Housing Fund (RHF) and Urban Housing Fund (UHF) * Rs. 10,000 crore under Rural Housing Fund and Rs. 2,000 crore under Urban Housing Fund Nv International Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 1700 Reaffirmed Radico Khaitan Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 9238 Rating placed on credit watch Rameshwar Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B 70 Reaffirmed Santoshi Barrier Film India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 47.4 Reaffirmed Santoshi Barrier Film India Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 65 Reaffirmed / A4 Assigned Satyanarayan Tea Co. Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 217.9 Revised from CARE B (reduced from 24.50 crore) Sudar Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac# CARE BBB- 1094.1 Reaffirmed # The rating assigned to the aforementioned facilities were suspended in September 2013. Subsequently, with the availability of requisite information to carry out the review the suspension of ratings is revoked and rating is reaffirmed Techno Fab Manufacturing Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 513.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from 57.61 Cr) Techno Fab Manufacturing Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B / 290 Reaffirmed (reduced from 31 Cr) CARE A4 Tecnimont Icb Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 1200 Assigned Tecnimont Icb Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA- /CARE 2700 Assigned A1+ Waaree Energies Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 350 Assigned Zen Tobacco Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 55 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)