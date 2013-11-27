Nov 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of November 26, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alankit Assignments Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 185 Assigned Avlon Ceramic Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed B.S.E.S. (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 8.3 Reaffirmed Blueart Granito Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE B+/CARE A427.5 Revised from CARE B/ CARE A (enhanced from 2.50 Cr) Crimson Metal Engineering Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A 35 Reaffirmed Indsur Global Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Assigned Nalwa Steel And Power Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 150 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 5.57 Cr) Nirlep Appliances Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 50 Reaffirmed Ostwal Phoschem (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 31 Assigned Seabird Resorts Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac # CARE A1+ (SO) 30 Assigned #backed by the unconditional & irrevocable corporate guarantee of Seabird Marine Services Private Limited Tag Offshore Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 350 Reaffirmed (reduced from 37.00 Crore) Theis Precision Steel India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 100 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alankit Assignments Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 667.9 Assigned Avlon Ceramic Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 94.4 Reaffirmed B.S.E.S. (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 78.9 Reaffirmed Blueart Granito Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 208.4 Revised from CARE B (reduced from 22.33 Cr) Crimson Metal Engineering Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 116.5 Revised from CARE B- (Reduced from 14.29 Cr) Indsur Global Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 228.7 Assigned Maa Mahamaya Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 173.6 Assigned Madhya Bharat Agro Products Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 98.2 Assigned Nalwa Steel And Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 250 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 18.75 Cr) Nirlep Appliances Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 330 Reaffirmed Ostwal Phoschem (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 98.8 Assigned Seabird Marine Services Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A+ /CARE 300 Reaffirmed A1+ Seabird Resorts Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac # CARE A+ (SO) 419.5 Assigned #backed by the unconditional & irrevocable corporate guarantee of Seabird Marine Services Private Limited Siddhi Texchem Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 117.1 Assigned Suyash Chemicals And Fertilizers Pvt LLT Bk Fac CARE BB- 352 Revised from CARE B+ Tag Offshore Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 6806 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.617.04 Crore) Theis Precision Steel India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 60 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)