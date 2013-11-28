Nov 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of November 27, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Expat Engineering India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Reaffirmed Jothi Malleables Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1 Reaffirmed Krishna Tissues Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 80 Reaffirmed Simplex Castings Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 750 Reaffirmed Toolfab Engineering Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 23 Assigned Pvt Ltd Welspun Captive Power Generation ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 1100 Revised from Ltd CARE A3 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Expat Engineering India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 140.6 Reaffirmed Jothi Malleables Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 102.5 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 8.50 CR) Krishna Tissues Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 387.1 Reaffirmed (reduced from 49.04) Shagun Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 200 Assigned Shagun Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/ 66 Assigned CARE A4 Shreeji Agencies LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 54 Reaffirmed Simplex Castings Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 923.8 Revised from CARE BBB (enhanced from Rs.81.05 crore) Toolfab Engineering Industries Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE B 155.1 Assigned Welspun Captive Power Generation Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 3250 Revised from CARE BBB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)