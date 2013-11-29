Nov 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of November 28, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ab Chem India ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 500 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.30.00 crore) Century Aluminium Manufacturing ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 530 Assigned Companyltd Mahendra Sponge & Power Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 388 Reaffirmed Natural And Essential Oils Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE BB 30 Reaffirmed Shah Brothers Ispat Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 4500 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 79cr Sitaram Nandram Agro Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Assigned Sks Microfinance Ltd. Series A1 PTCs CARE A1+ (SO) - withdrawn Solace Healthcare Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 3 Assigned Utkarsh Tubes And Pipes Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1162 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 115.6cr) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ab Chem India LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 50 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 2.97 crore) Ajit Kumar Agro Products Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac CARE B/CARE A4 - Suspended Century Aluminium Manufacturing LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1266.1 Assigned Companyltd Equipment Finance Pvt Ltd Sefpl DirectAssignee Payouts CARE AA (SO) - withdrawn Assignment Sept '11 - I Godavari Marathwada Irrigation LT bond (series CARE BBB+ (SO) - withdrawn Corporation VI- Option C) Gouri Shankar Fashion House Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 68.1 Assigned High-Volt Electricals Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB/ - Suspended CARE A4 Indian Renewable Energy Development LT TFBs CARE AAA (SO)* 10000 Assigned Agency Ltd * The rating is backed by letter of comfort from Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), GOI Khyati Steels. LT Bk Facility CARE BB 40 Assigned (Fund based) Laxmi Engineering Industries (Bhopal) LT Bk Fac CARE BB 135 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Laxmi Engineering Industries (Bhopal) LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB / 15 Reaffirmed / Pvt Ltd CARE A4 classified from CARE A4 Mahendra Sponge & Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 566.2 Reaffirmed (reduced from 63.95cr) Mahendra Strips Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 129 Reaffirmed Milano Papers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 300 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 28.26cr) Natani Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 52.3 Assigned Natural And Essential Oils Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 132.9 Reaffirmed Protech Feed Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 135 Assigned Punjab Biomass Power Ltd. LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE D 317.8 Revised from CARE B Punjab Biomass Power Ltd. LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE D 119.5 Revised from Based) CARE B R. P. Vyapaar Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac CARE BB (SO) - Suspended /CARE A4 (SO) Sempertrans Nirlon Pvt Ltd FB Bk Fac CARE A-/ 15 Reaffirmed CARE A2+ Sempertrans Nirlon Pvt Ltd Non-FB Bk Fac CARE A- / 90 Reaffirmed CARE A2+ Shah Brothers Ispat Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 509.3 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 21cr) Shree Arun Packaging Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 29.3 Reaffirmed Sitaram Nandram Agro Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 190 Assigned Solace Healthcare Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 150 Assigned The Catholic Syrian Bank Ltd Lower Tier II CARE BBB 157 Reaffirmed Bonds (Series I) The Catholic Syrian Bank Ltd Lower Tier II CARE BBB 400 Reaffirmed Bonds (Series II) The Catholic Syrian Bank Ltd Lower Tier II CARE BBB 418 Reaffirmed Bonds (Series III) Utkarsh Tubes And Pipes Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1223.2 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 119.6cr) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.