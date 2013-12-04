Dec 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of December 3, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Biological E Ltd ST Bk Fac Non-fund CARE A1 155 Assigned Based Blossoms Oils And Fats Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1220 Revised from CARE A3 Delfina Ceramic Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 9 Reaffirmed India Power Corporation Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 900 Reaffirmed India Power Corporation Ltd. ST Debt (including CARE A1+ 500 Reaffirmed CP)* *carved out of fund-based working capital bank limit Karnavati Engineering Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Krupadeep Traders ST Bk Fac CARE A4 - withdrawn Maithan Ceramic Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 160 Reaffirmed Starlite Bk Fac CARE A4 - Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Admiron Life Sciences Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 390 Revised from CARE B+ Baner Biz Bay LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 80 Assigned Biological E Ltd LT Bk Fac FB CARE A 1290 Assigned Blossoms Oils And Fats Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 219.8 Revised from CARE BBB- Camex Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB/ - Suspended CARE A4 Delfina Ceramic Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 62.9 Reaffirmed Greenearthinfraventures Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 225 Reaffirmed India Power Corporation Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 2220 Reaffirmed India Power Corporation Ltd. Outstanding NCDs CARE A+ 1200 Reaffirmed India Power Corporation Ltd. Proposed LT debt CARE A+ 1800 Reaffirmed programme/NCDs Jindal Gsl Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 99 Assigned Karnavati Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 119 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.10.40 crore) Karp Impex Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 9500 Reaffirmed Krupadeep Traders LT Bk Fac CARE BB - withdrawn Maithan Ceramic Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 290 Revised from CARE BBB Maithan Ceramic Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/A3 180 Revised from CARE BBB /A3 Maxima Systems Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended R. Kantilal& Co. Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/ A4 1600 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.125 cr) Ssv Spinners Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 350 Revised from CARE B Vr Patil Vividh Vidyuth Nirman Pvt LtdBk Fac - - Suspended (Erstwhile V.R. Patil And Associates Ltd.) Yamunaji Corporation Bk Fac CARE BB+ - withdrawn -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)